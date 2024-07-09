A 29-year-old man was arrested in Limpopo on Monday after he handed himself to police for allegedly fatally stabbing his 40-year-old brother.
The incident followed a heated argument between the two siblings at around 6am on Sunday at Mokamole in Makekeng village in the Tinmyne policing area.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the elder brother arrived at home in the morning and knocked on the locked door.
"His younger brother opened the door for him. It is alleged the elder brother slapped the suspect as he took too long to open the door," he said.
Ledwaba said the brothersengaged in a heated conversation and the elder brother was stabbed with a sharp instrument.
"Their mother went to separate them, but the victim was bleeding. They took him to local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," said Ledwaba.
He said when police arrived at the scene the suspect had fled. He handed himself to police in Tinmyne on Monday.
He was charged with murder and will appear before the Mahwelereng magistrate's court.
Police investigations are continuing.
29-year-old man who fatally stabbed brother hands himself over to police
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet/ File photo.
