Eskom applies load reduction after 103 days without load-shedding
Eskom is implementing load reduction, citing increased demand for power during the cold snap and electricity theft as factors.
While load-shedding remains suspended for 103 consecutive days due to sufficient generation capacity to supply electricity to the country, the utility said network overloading has resurfaced in winter.
It said overloading is prevalent in its supply areas in Limpopo, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and North West.
About 94% of overloaded transformers are in these provinces due to electricity theft and indiscriminate electricity use.
The utility said despite continued public information campaigns about the implications of electricity theft activities, Eskom has no option but to implement load reduction to protect its assets from repeated failures and explosions, which pose a risk to human lives.
100 days without load-shedding, and less spent on gas turbines: Eskom
"Overloaded transformers as a result of electricity theft present a serious risk to human life. We only implement load reduction as a very last resort for the shortest periods possible after all other options have been exhausted," said group executive for distribution Monde Bala,
"A transformer damaged by overloading can leave an area without power for up to six months. Protecting Eskom’s assets is in the best interest of all South Africans,” said Bala.
Electricity theft activities are wide-ranging and include illegal connections, network equipment theft, vandalism, meter bypassing and tampering, unauthorised network operations and purchasing electricity from illegal vendors, Eskom said.
The utility said load reduction is a long-established process it uses in specific areas when there is sufficient electricity available, but a transformer’s integrity is at risk due to overloading. Load-shedding is used when the national grid is constrained and there is not sufficient capacity to meet demand.
Overloading of transformers is recorded mainly during peak hours between 5am and 7am and 5pm to 7pm.
"In areas where load reduction has been implemented in the past, Eskom has seen a significant reduction in equipment failure and prolonged outages."
Eskom said it will communicate with affected customers through normal channels including SMS and customer connect newsletters in areas where load reduction will be implemented.
Johannesburg's City Power has been implementing load reduction since earlier this month.
Here is the schedule for Tuesday:
