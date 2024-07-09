South Africa

Gauteng parents urged to apply when online applications for 2025 academic year open on Thursday

Parents who applied last year need to create a profile again, says MEC Chiloane

09 July 2024 - 12:19
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane launched the online admissions application process for the 2025 academic year which is scheduled to go live on Thursday. File photo.
Image: Gauteng department of education

Gauteng education, sport, arts, culture and recreation MEC Matome Chiloane has urged parents to apply for the enrolment of their children for the 2025 academic year. 

Online admission applications for grades 1 and 8 open at 8am on Thursday and close on August 12.  

“Parents must understand they have to apply online for grades 1 and 8,” he said, adding parents who applied last year need to create a profile again.

You start fresh. Every year you start fresh.”

Chiloane encouraged parents to choose a minimum of three schools and a maximum of five when they start their application. Communication by cellphone has improved.

“Don't lose your number because that is how it [system] will update you on the process.

We move from the assumption that any one of the five schools is your preferred school ... your child can go to any of these five schools and still be happy.”

The last step is to upload certified supporting documents and the system will give parents seven days to do so after initially applying. 

Chiloane said the system was working smoothly compared with its launch in 2015.

“Every year after we are done with this process, we take it on review, we bring in stakeholders to assist us on how to improve it. So far the system has improved [from] how it started in 2015 [to] how it responds today.”

The applications process was delayed by school governing body elections which affected planning, and the general elections.    

“We are not late in the sense of placement, we are just starting late. It was [also] school holidays, we couldn't launch it and open the process during school holidays.”  

