South Africa

N3 near Hammarsdale to close next week for roadworks

Closure may be adjusted depending on the weather on the day, says Sanral

09 July 2024 - 10:12 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The R103 will be available as an alternative route. File image
The R103 will be available as an alternative route. File image
Image: Brenwin Naidu

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has announced the closure of the N3 in the vicinity of the Hammarsdale interchange on Thursday July 18.

This is to allow blasting between 2.30pm and 3pm.

“The closure of the N3 will take place between the M13 and the N3 split and the Hammarsdale interchange. The closure will also be necessary on Meadway Road at the Thousand Hills Road intersection, which is in the vicinity of the blasting activities,” said Jason Lowe, Sanral's eastern region project manager.

The traffic accommodation team will monitor with assistance from the Road Traffic Inspectorate, which will oversee the diversion of traffic during the sessions.

Lowe said the R103 will be available as an alternative route during blasting.

“Substantial delays are, however, likely as the R103 is unable to handle the same volume of traffic as the N3,” said Lowe.

The closure may be adjusted depending on the weather on the day, he said.

“We ask motorists to be patient during the closure and to adjust their trips for the closure while adhering to speed limits. Sanral apologises to the motoring public for any inconvenienced caused and thanks them for their patience.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'We lost everything': more cold fronts to wallop Cape of Storms

At least 4,000 people were left homeless and about 1,000 homes destroyed by storms at the weekend in Cape Town.
News
17 hours ago

Flooded informal settlements, road closures, mudslides in Cape storms

Cape Town's disaster coordinating team is helping ensure humanitarian relief to residents in flooded informal settlements in the Strand and Macassar ...
News
1 day ago

Five people die after car overturns in Eastern Cape

Five people including a seven-year-old girl died when the driver of the car they were travelling in lost control of the vehicle and it overturned ...
News
1 day ago

Cold snap to hit SA from Sunday, with Tuesday set to be coldest morning of the year so far

According to the SA Weather Service, many localities in the country’s interior are expected to drop well below freezing.
News
3 days ago

How to protect yourself from road spiking

Road spiking crime is increasing at an alarming rate and police are warning motorists not to stop for any object in a road.
Motoring
4 days ago

Road maintenance worker killed, allegedly by drunk driver: JRA

Charges of drinking and driving, reckless driving and culpable homicide have been filed against a motorist who allegedly ploughed into a Johannesburg ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'We lost everything': more cold fronts to wallop Cape of Storms South Africa
  2. Court to sentence sister, brother for murder of Transnet engineer South Africa
  3. Eskom applies load reduction after 103 days without load-shedding South Africa
  4. Flooded informal settlements, road closures, mudslides in Cape storms South Africa
  5. South Africans lose visa-free entry to Ireland South Africa

Latest Videos

'If we continue like this, we can kiss power goodbye' -Fikile Mbalula
Durban July 2024: Ride the Wave