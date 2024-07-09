The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has announced the closure of the N3 in the vicinity of the Hammarsdale interchange on Thursday July 18.
This is to allow blasting between 2.30pm and 3pm.
“The closure of the N3 will take place between the M13 and the N3 split and the Hammarsdale interchange. The closure will also be necessary on Meadway Road at the Thousand Hills Road intersection, which is in the vicinity of the blasting activities,” said Jason Lowe, Sanral's eastern region project manager.
The traffic accommodation team will monitor with assistance from the Road Traffic Inspectorate, which will oversee the diversion of traffic during the sessions.
Lowe said the R103 will be available as an alternative route during blasting.
“Substantial delays are, however, likely as the R103 is unable to handle the same volume of traffic as the N3,” said Lowe.
The closure may be adjusted depending on the weather on the day, he said.
“We ask motorists to be patient during the closure and to adjust their trips for the closure while adhering to speed limits. Sanral apologises to the motoring public for any inconvenienced caused and thanks them for their patience.”
TimesLIVE
N3 near Hammarsdale to close next week for roadworks
Closure may be adjusted depending on the weather on the day, says Sanral
Image: Brenwin Naidu
TimesLIVE
