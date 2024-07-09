South Africa

Pupils at North West school return to find roof covering three classrooms stolen

09 July 2024 - 09:45
The North West education department, under the leadership of MEC Viola Motsumi, condemned the theft of the school roof that spread across three classrooms at Mmanjaakgora Primary School in Prisca village, Moretele.
The North West education department, under the leadership of MEC Viola Motsumi, condemned the theft of the school roof that spread across three classrooms at Mmanjaakgora Primary School in Prisca village, Moretele.
The roof at Mmanjaakgora Primary School in Prisca village, Moretele, which covers three classrooms, has been stolen.

According to the North West education department, the theft was noticed on Saturday and has caused significant disruption to the educational environment and the community.

Education MEC Viola Motsumi condemned the incident. 

“We confirm the roof of the structure that accommodates three classrooms — grades R, 1, 2 and 3 has been stolen,” said Motsumi.

“The theft of the school roof is not only a criminal act but a direct attack on the future of our children. It is disheartening to see such behaviour, especially as we prepare for the reopening of schools for the third term in the thick of winter.”

We'll find each other: basic education minister on relations with unions

Gwarube said she wanted to prioritise improving numeracy and literacy among pupils and improve school infrastructure, especially pit latrines.
Politics
5 days ago

The theft disrupts the education of pupils and undermines the rights of children, human dignity and the progress made in improving the performance of schools.

“I met the principals of underperforming schools last Friday and incidents like these hinder the strides we are making. We are committed to ensuring our learners receive the education they deserve and we will not allow such acts to derail our efforts. However, in the meantime, we have arranged a library to accommodate three grades and a mini-library for grade R,” Motsumi said.

The MEC's spokesperson Mphata Molokwane urged parents to remain calm as the situation was resolved. The department is working with law enforcement agencies to ensure those responsible are brought to justice. 

“We appeal to the community to assist in safeguarding our schools and to report any suspicious activities to the authorities,” Molokwane said.

'We lost everything': more cold fronts to wallop Cape of Storms

At least 4,000 people were left homeless and about 1,000 homes destroyed by storms at the weekend in Cape Town.
News
17 hours ago

Gayton McKenzie says he will donate his first salary to struggling art gallery

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has pledged to donate his first salary to an art gallery he recently visited in Kagiso.
Politics
21 hours ago

Heavy rains in India's Mumbai disrupt transport, force schools to close

Heavy rains flooded roads and railway lines on Monday in India's financial capital of Mumbai, disrupting flights and forcing the closure of schools ...
News
1 day ago

Parents plead with government to fix rundown Soweto high school

A contractor was appointed to implement a repair project but its services were terminated when the project was 36% complete
News
1 day ago
