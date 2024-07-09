Advocate Terry Motau SC, representing MultiChoice, argued in court that the Balobedu Royal Council was not entitled to the relief they were seeking. He said the series could not cause harm to them because it did not concern them. Further, he said the series was a work of fiction set many years ago.
“Second, even if a fiction drama series based over 200 years ago can be said to engage the rights of the applicants, the applicants have set out no evidence at all that the series will cause any harm,” he said.
Motau asked the court to strike the matter off the roll for its lack of urgency or alternatively dismiss on the merits with costs.
The series, a historical drama inspired by the rain queen, was produced by Ka-Ndlovu and is expected to offer viewers the opportunity to explore the Balobedu culture through a fictional account that speaks to the spiritual and physical connection between “the earth, the elements and the energy”.
The story centres on the first rain queen.
Motau argued the series was set in the context of events that occurred more than 200 years ago, and based on characters and plots from that time.
“If it is not clear to audiences from this alone that the series is a work of fiction, although historically inspired, then also at the start of each episode the following wording is shown: ‘HISTORICAL DRAMA INSPIRED BY TRUE EVENTS’. A longer disclaimer also follows at the end of each episode,” he argued.
'Queen Modjadji' series 'a work of fiction set many years ago', court rules
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
The Balobedu royal family has failed in its bid to interdict MultiChoice from airing the series Queen Modjadji.
On Tuesday Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII, the Balobedu royal family and the Balobedu Royal Council approached the Pretoria high court on an urgent basis to interdict the broadcast of the series.
Acting judge Anthony Minnaar dismissed the application for lack of urgency.
The series is expected to air its first episode on Sunday at 8pm on DStv's Mzansi Magic.
The queen wanted the court to stop the broadcasting of the series until the respondents, which include MultiChoice and producer Duma Ndlovu, provide her with the agreements related to the production to review them for possible harm and/or financial gain for her and the family.
The queen and the Balobedu council argue that MultiChoice did not obtain permission to broadcast the series, which MultiChoice inaccurately referred to as a “documentary”.
'Queen Modjadji': more of stellar cast revealed — including the leading lady
Advocate Terry Motau SC, representing MultiChoice, argued in court that the Balobedu Royal Council was not entitled to the relief they were seeking. He said the series could not cause harm to them because it did not concern them. Further, he said the series was a work of fiction set many years ago.
“Second, even if a fiction drama series based over 200 years ago can be said to engage the rights of the applicants, the applicants have set out no evidence at all that the series will cause any harm,” he said.
Motau asked the court to strike the matter off the roll for its lack of urgency or alternatively dismiss on the merits with costs.
The series, a historical drama inspired by the rain queen, was produced by Ka-Ndlovu and is expected to offer viewers the opportunity to explore the Balobedu culture through a fictional account that speaks to the spiritual and physical connection between “the earth, the elements and the energy”.
The story centres on the first rain queen.
Motau argued the series was set in the context of events that occurred more than 200 years ago, and based on characters and plots from that time.
“If it is not clear to audiences from this alone that the series is a work of fiction, although historically inspired, then also at the start of each episode the following wording is shown: ‘HISTORICAL DRAMA INSPIRED BY TRUE EVENTS’. A longer disclaimer also follows at the end of each episode,” he argued.
Guardian of Balobedu queen-elect seeks to stop inauguration of her brother as king
Motau said interdicting the broadcast would amount to an unjustified prior restraint and financial loss.
Advocate Louis Kok, representing the Balobedu Royal Council, said the airing of the series would infringe on the Balobedu queen's rights.
A member of the royal family and its representative, Mathole Motshekga, said the family would consult with lawyers on the way forward.
“From March we were communicating with the lawyers of Duma Ndlovu and MultiChoice, hoping that we will get a solution. As late as May 30 we communicated with them; they said they will come back to us.
Motshekga said the family had no basis to rush to court because it was still in negotiation with MultiChoice and the producer. He said the family was surprised when it was announced the series would be aired this month.
“We were forced very late in the process to go to court. The court says, 'why didn't you come earlier?' We could not go early as we were still in negotiations,” he said.
He said MultiChoice and Ndlovu had consulted with a man who had no authority on the issues of the Balobedu kingship.
“The court is saying it won't stop the airing of the series because we came late, not because we are wrong.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Imtiaz Patel scores R23m bonus from MultiChoice
Boy dies after being forcefully removed from Modjadji initiation school by parents
Squeezed MultiChoice to grow new products
'No food poisoning on the set of Shaka iLembe': Mzansi Magic denies reports
Two former Miss SAs set to light up our screens in 'Queen Modjadji'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos