Two motorists who were kidnapped while driving on Putfontein Road in Crystal Park, Benoni on Sunday were rescued within a day by a police team led by the special task force.
The kidnappers immediately began making ransom demands to the families of the 64-year-old man and 34-year-old man, said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
The victims were traced and rescued from an informal settlement in Crystal Park on Monday afternoon.
Mathe said a shootout ensued between police and the suspects.
One kidnapper was fatally shot, one was wounded and taken to hospital and four were arrested and taken into police custody.
Mathe said: "The police service assures communities it has the necessary expertise and capabilities to intercept and take down syndicates involved in kidnappings where ransom demands are made. Last week, six kidnappers were arrested and two businessmen were rescued.
"Communities are urged to immediately report to their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop hotline number 08600 10111 if their relatives or friends fall victim to kidnappers."
TimesLIVE
Special task force rescues two kidnapped victims in Benoni
Image: SAPS
Two motorists who were kidnapped while driving on Putfontein Road in Crystal Park, Benoni on Sunday were rescued within a day by a police team led by the special task force.
The kidnappers immediately began making ransom demands to the families of the 64-year-old man and 34-year-old man, said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
The victims were traced and rescued from an informal settlement in Crystal Park on Monday afternoon.
Mathe said a shootout ensued between police and the suspects.
One kidnapper was fatally shot, one was wounded and taken to hospital and four were arrested and taken into police custody.
Mathe said: "The police service assures communities it has the necessary expertise and capabilities to intercept and take down syndicates involved in kidnappings where ransom demands are made. Last week, six kidnappers were arrested and two businessmen were rescued.
"Communities are urged to immediately report to their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop hotline number 08600 10111 if their relatives or friends fall victim to kidnappers."
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Kidnapped Gqeberha doctor found, police make an arrest
Kidnapped businessman Mark Ramos rescued from Soweto home, arrest made
Another kidnapped Portuguese businessman rescued, 5 arrests at Nancefield hostel
EDITORIAL | UDM deputy president's kidnapping highlights scourge in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos