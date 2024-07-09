Courtesy of SABC News
Former speaker in the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Tuesday on corruption charges.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appears in court
Courtesy of SABC News
Former speaker in the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Tuesday on corruption charges.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Ex-minister’s staff left in jobless limbo
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to study docket contents
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos