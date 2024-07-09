South Africa

WATCH | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appears in court

09 July 2024 - 09:57 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Former speaker in the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Tuesday on corruption charges.

