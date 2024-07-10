South Africa

12 pupils, driver die on West Rand as minibus bursts into flames after crash

10 July 2024 - 12:00
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the horrific incident in which 12 pupils and a driver lost their lives on Wednesday morning. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A minibus driver and 12 pupils from two Gauteng schools were killed in a road accident on Wednesday.  

The Gauteng education department said 11 of the pupils were from Rocklands Primary School and one from Laerskool Blyvooruitsig in Carletonville.

Seven pupils were injured.

The accident occurred at 6.45am in the Kokosi-Wedela area of Merafong. 

It is alleged the learner transport was hit from behind by a bakkie, causing it to overturn and catch fire,” department spokesperson Steve Mabona said. 

The department has dispatched its psychosocial support team to the school to provide support and to work with the school and affected families. Counselling services will also be made available to pupils and staff to help them cope with the emotional aftermath, he said. 

“The loss of our children is a devastating blow to our community and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and injured learners,” education MEC Matome Chiloane said.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and both schools' community during this difficult time. We also wish injured learners a speedy recovery,” said Chiloane. 

The MEC is expected to visit the scene of the accident and both schools during the day. 

