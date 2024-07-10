South Africa

Family loses four children as 12 people die in scholar transport accident

Minibus taxi transporting children was apparently rear-ended and caught fire

10 July 2024 - 21:48
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The driver and 11 children died when their school transport got into an accident in Carletonville on Wednesday morning.
The driver and 11 children died when their school transport got into an accident in Carletonville on Wednesday morning.
Image: Supplied

A family lost four children who were among 11 who died when their scholar transport caught fire in Carletonville on Wednesday morning. The driver also died.

The Toyota minibus taxi transporting children to Rockland Primary School and Laerskool Blyvooruitsig was apparently rear-ended by a Ford Ranger, leading the minibus taxi to roll and catch fire.

Eleven children and the driver were reportedly burnt beyond recognition, while eight other children were taken to Carletonville Hospital. Seven were discharged in the afternoon while one was moved to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto for specialised treatment. The driver of the Ford Ranger was also hospitalised.

President Cyril Ramaphosa offered his condolences to the families, friends, pupils and educators of the deceased children.

 “The loss of such young lives at the start of a new school term touches all of us as a nation. We wish the affected families and school communities the best as they mourn the passing of children who have been deprived of fulfilling their potential and spending their lives with families and friends,” Ramaphosa said.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi extended the government's condolences.

“I have just been briefed ... that one of the families lost four children, which becomes extremely painful and unbearable,” said Lesufi.

Scholar transporter accused of raping 5-year-old schoolgirl

A 39-year-old scholar transporter was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl.
News
2 months ago

He said they tried to visit the affected families after the incident but were advised to give them space.

Gauteng MEC of education, sports and arts and culture, Matome Chiloane, said the accident left him speechless.

The vehicle that was involved in the accident was a private scholar patrol vehicle that was not registered with the department.

“This is something that has been an issue for quite some time ... I always said to parents that we need to check the integrity and condition of the vehicles we put our children in. There are questions we will be answering ourselves, as a department.”

It was, however, confirmed by the provincial police's crash unit at the scene that the  vehicles were both roadworthy.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

12 pupils, driver die on West Rand as minibus bursts into flames after crash

A minibus driver and 12 pupils from two Gauteng schools were killed in a road accident on Wednesday.
News
12 hours ago

Parents plead with government to fix rundown Soweto high school

A contractor was appointed to implement a repair project but its services were terminated when the project was 36% complete
News
3 days ago

Pretoria pupil suicidal after k-word racial slur at Afrikaans school: Dad wants culprits punished, interventions

A 14-year-old pupil has been hospitalised for being suicidal after a racial slur was flung at her at an Afrikaans school east of Pretoria.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Otter Trail hiker found dead near Tsitsikamma South Africa
  2. South Africans lose visa-free entry to Ireland South Africa
  3. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula asked for R4.5m and a wig, court hears South Africa
  4. School districts to close in parts of the Cape due to severe weather warning South Africa
  5. VBS Bank’s Tshifhiwa Matodzi gets jail time after plea deal with prosecutors South Africa

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
The A-List Explainer: Durban July 2024