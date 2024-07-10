South Africa

KZN government fraud: three suspects sought

10 July 2024 - 14:35 By Mfundo Mkhize
The Hawks say fraudulent payments were made from the department's banking system to businesses not entitled to receive funds. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

The Hawks have issued warrants of arrest for three KwaZulu-Natal men accused of defrauding the justice and constitutional development department in Pietermaritzburg.

Nkosinathi Sboniso Mtambo, 41, Themba Nkosikhona Nhleko, 32, and Phumlani Experience Mhlongo, 36, are sought.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said fraudulent payments were made from the department's banking system to businesses not entitled to receive funds.

The suspects are believed to be in Durban.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts can contact Capt Brad Swift on 082-567-4146 or 033-845-8534.

