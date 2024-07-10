The Hawks have issued warrants of arrest for three KwaZulu-Natal men accused of defrauding the justice and constitutional development department in Pietermaritzburg.
Nkosinathi Sboniso Mtambo, 41, Themba Nkosikhona Nhleko, 32, and Phumlani Experience Mhlongo, 36, are sought.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said fraudulent payments were made from the department's banking system to businesses not entitled to receive funds.
The suspects are believed to be in Durban.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts can contact Capt Brad Swift on 082-567-4146 or 033-845-8534.
TimesLIVE
KZN government fraud: three suspects sought
Image: 123RF
The Hawks have issued warrants of arrest for three KwaZulu-Natal men accused of defrauding the justice and constitutional development department in Pietermaritzburg.
Nkosinathi Sboniso Mtambo, 41, Themba Nkosikhona Nhleko, 32, and Phumlani Experience Mhlongo, 36, are sought.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said fraudulent payments were made from the department's banking system to businesses not entitled to receive funds.
The suspects are believed to be in Durban.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts can contact Capt Brad Swift on 082-567-4146 or 033-845-8534.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
VBS Bank’s Tshifhiwa Matodzi gets jail time after plea deal with prosecutors
Cybercrime has cost public works R300m – and counting
Two 'traditional healers' get 10 years in prison for convincing man to quit job, hand over pension
Fraudster jailed for fake house sales
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos