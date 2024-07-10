South Africa

Limpopo police intensify search for escaped awaiting trial prisoner

10 July 2024 - 07:47
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police are searching for escaped awaiting trial prisoner Pfundzo Eddie Ramafamba.
Police are searching for escaped awaiting trial prisoner Pfundzo Eddie Ramafamba.
Image: Supplied

Limpopo police are searching for Pfundzo Eddie Ramafamba, 33, who escaped from custody on Tuesday when he was scheduled to appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate's court. 

Police intensified efforts to locate the awaiting trial prisoner, who

was detained on charges of assault GBH and intimidation.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the circumstances surrounding the escape are under investigation.

He said "Police are urging anyone with information that can assist their investigation to contact Capt Eddie Mawela at 082 414 7763, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS app."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Another legal blow for Magudumana as high court dismisses her bail appeal

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's bid for freedom was dealt another blow after the Free State High Court on Tuesday dismissed her appeal against the decision ...
News
8 months ago

On the hunt: Exposing South Africa’s kidnapping kingpins

A TimesLIVE investigation reveals how alleged international crime bosses have been given free rein by corrupt police and home affairs officials, ...
Investigations
11 months ago

New correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald wants answers from G4S over Thabo Bester scandal

The FF+ MP and newly appointed minister says he also plans to tackle prison overcrowding and the premature release of offenders
News
3 days ago

More than 100 inmates escape after rain damages Nigerian prison

At least 118 inmates escaped from prison after heavy rains on Wednesday night damaged the facility in Suleja near the Nigerian capital, a prison ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africans lose visa-free entry to Ireland South Africa
  2. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula asked for R4.5m and a wig, court hears South Africa
  3. Cargo ship feared sunk off Cape west coast as storms lash province South Africa
  4. Court to sentence sister, brother for murder of Transnet engineer South Africa
  5. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
Tha A-List Explainer: Durban July 2024