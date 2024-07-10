South Africa

LISTEN | CCMA in talks with Numsa and Gautrain operator over strike

10 July 2024 - 12:40 By Bulelani Nonyukela
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Gautrain spokesperson said services are operating normally despite a strike by employees. File photo.
A Gautrain spokesperson said services are operating normally despite a strike by employees. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says the strike by Gautrain workers will continue indefinitely if no meaningful offer is made.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) initiated mediation between Numsa and the Gautrain operator, Bombela Operating Company (BOC), to resolve the strike which began on Monday.

The mediation will take place on Wednesday.

Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “As long as no meaningful offer has been placed on the table by the employer, the strike will continue indefinitely”.

The union is demanding a 9% wage increase. It had earlier asked for 13% while the employer has offered 5.6%. Numsa also wants workers to be compensated for overtime.

On Sunday the union said it had also demanded a 60% medical aid contribution by BOC and 40% by employees and a housing allowance of R2,000 per employee per month.

On Tuesday Numsa met with the Gautrain Management Agency and the Gauteng transport MEC's representatives.

“The atmosphere of the meeting was positive and we hope a speedy resolution will be found,” Hlubi-Majola said.

BOC assured commuters train services would not be disrupted. Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said services have been operating normally.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Catch the Gautrain to Cape Town?

CEO of high-speed rail service has ambitious vision for the private-public partnership
Business Times
3 weeks ago

Gautrain services, except OR Tambo, hit by delays due to ‘technical problem’

It was a frustrating Monday afternoon for Gautrain commuters after lengthy delays in train services between Tshwane and Johannesburg.
News
5 months ago

JUSTICE MALALA | The Gautrain is a shining example of what we are capable of

It’s time we all got on board the same train and pulled in the same direction
Opinion & Analysis
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africans lose visa-free entry to Ireland South Africa
  2. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula asked for R4.5m and a wig, court hears South Africa
  3. Cargo ship feared sunk off Cape west coast as storms lash province South Africa
  4. Eskom applies load reduction after 103 days without load-shedding South Africa
  5. Court to sentence sister, brother for murder of Transnet engineer South Africa

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
Tha A-List Explainer: Durban July 2024