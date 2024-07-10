Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “As long as no meaningful offer has been placed on the table by the employer, the strike will continue indefinitely”.
The union is demanding a 9% wage increase. It had earlier asked for 13% while the employer has offered 5.6%. Numsa also wants workers to be compensated for overtime.
On Sunday the union said it had also demanded a 60% medical aid contribution by BOC and 40% by employees and a housing allowance of R2,000 per employee per month.
On Tuesday Numsa met with the Gautrain Management Agency and the Gauteng transport MEC's representatives.
“The atmosphere of the meeting was positive and we hope a speedy resolution will be found,” Hlubi-Majola said.
BOC assured commuters train services would not be disrupted. Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said services have been operating normally.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | CCMA in talks with Numsa and Gautrain operator over strike
Image: Supplied
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says the strike by Gautrain workers will continue indefinitely if no meaningful offer is made.
The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) initiated mediation between Numsa and the Gautrain operator, Bombela Operating Company (BOC), to resolve the strike which began on Monday.
The mediation will take place on Wednesday.
Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “As long as no meaningful offer has been placed on the table by the employer, the strike will continue indefinitely”.
The union is demanding a 9% wage increase. It had earlier asked for 13% while the employer has offered 5.6%. Numsa also wants workers to be compensated for overtime.
On Sunday the union said it had also demanded a 60% medical aid contribution by BOC and 40% by employees and a housing allowance of R2,000 per employee per month.
On Tuesday Numsa met with the Gautrain Management Agency and the Gauteng transport MEC's representatives.
“The atmosphere of the meeting was positive and we hope a speedy resolution will be found,” Hlubi-Majola said.
BOC assured commuters train services would not be disrupted. Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said services have been operating normally.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Catch the Gautrain to Cape Town?
Gautrain services, except OR Tambo, hit by delays due to ‘technical problem’
JUSTICE MALALA | The Gautrain is a shining example of what we are capable of
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos