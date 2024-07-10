MacG, Mohale among eight creatives paid more than others in Covid-19 relief

While most artists and sports professionals were paid on average between R10,000 and R20,000 in relief funds during South Africa's two-year Covid-19 restrictions, some were paid more.
The sport, arts and culture department on Wednesday published names of artists and sports professionals who benefited financially from the department's Covid-19 relief measures.
Podcaster MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho was among eight beneficiaries, including companies, paid R75,000 each from government relief. Entertainer Mohale Motaung and former Rhythm City actor Siphiwe Mtshali were also paid the same amount under their companies.
Meanwhile, 166 beneficiaries were paid R53,000 each, including former Generations actress Bawinile Ntshaba, known by her character name “Khethiwe”, and Actor Spaces Holdings' Ayanda Sithebe.
A total of 1,089 beneficiaries were paid R10,000 each, including musicians Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbuli.
Another 2,323 were paid R20,000 each, including Arthur Mafokate and his son, award-winning gospel singer Betusile Mcinga, athlete Anaso Jobodwana, actor Jack Devnarain and singer Jesse Clegg.
In total, the department spent R72m on 3,962 beneficiaries.
Click here to read full list.
