Mahlangu, Manamela responsible for deaths of some mentally ill patients: court

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and the province's former mental health head Dr Makgabo Manamela have been found negligent and responsible for the deaths of some of the psychiatric patients who died in the Life Esidimeni saga, the Pretoria high court found.
Judge Mmonoa Teffo, who headed the inquest, handed down judgment on Wednesday afternoon.
“Having heard the evidence in this inquest, I have come to the following conclusion: The deaths of the deceased ... were negligently caused by the conduct of Qedani Mahlangu and Dr Makgabo Manamela.
“Mahlangu proceeded to terminate the contract between Life Esidimeni care centre and Gauteng department of health despite numerous expert advice and warnings from professionals in mental health and stakeholders,” she said.
The purpose of the inquest was for the court to determine the cause of the deaths of 141 patients who died after 1,711 mentally ill people were transferred from Life Esidimeni facilities in 2015 and 2016 to ill-prepared NGOs.
The court was also tasked with determining whether the conduct of any individual directly caused or contributed to the deaths.
In 2018‚ retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke headed an arbitration hearing in which he found the rights of mentally ill patients and their families were flagrantly violated and disregarded.
Moseneke said more than 1,400 patients had survived “torturous conditions”. Some had been transported on the back of trucks like cattle‚ others did not get medication and some appeared to have starved to death.
He ruled the families should each receive payments of R20,000 for funeral expenses‚ R180,000 for shock and psychological trauma and R1m in constitutional damages.
* This is a developing story
