Heidelberg resident Jaen-Lee Payne appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with the shooting of two community policing forum (CPF) members last week which left one man dead and another seriously wounded.
Local CPF chairperson Flip Minaar and his forum colleague Etienne du Preez, who died on the day of the shooting, were shot last Wednesday by an assailant on a silver motorbike wearing a helmet.
According to local sources — law enforcement and community — Payne, 30, handed himself over to Heidelberg police on Monday.
His bail application was postponed in the magistrate's court to July 17 so police can verify the address where he would live should he be released pending trial.
TimesLIVE understands Payne also has a pending case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and protection orders for domestic violence against him.
TimesLIVE
Motorbike 'hit' in Heidelberg: suspect in court
Image: Hendrik Hancke
Heidelberg resident Jaen-Lee Payne appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with the shooting of two community policing forum (CPF) members last week which left one man dead and another seriously wounded.
Local CPF chairperson Flip Minaar and his forum colleague Etienne du Preez, who died on the day of the shooting, were shot last Wednesday by an assailant on a silver motorbike wearing a helmet.
According to local sources — law enforcement and community — Payne, 30, handed himself over to Heidelberg police on Monday.
His bail application was postponed in the magistrate's court to July 17 so police can verify the address where he would live should he be released pending trial.
TimesLIVE understands Payne also has a pending case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and protection orders for domestic violence against him.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Two Heidelberg CPF members shot in street by unknown biker
A look inside the deadly business of spaza shops in SA's Ekurhuleni townships
Murder rate worsens in Gauteng with 1,787 people killed in three months, 55 of them children
N3 thugs took R37k from Sindisiwe Chikunga’s bodyguard
Hijack hell-way where petrol attendants hardly go three days without helping a victim
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos