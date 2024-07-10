South Africa

Otter Trail hiker found dead near Tsitsikamma

10 July 2024 - 13:56 By TimesLIVE
The Otter Trail hiker was reported missing after he did not arrive at the last overnight hut. File image
Image: Hlengiwe Magagula

The body of a missing hiker on the Otter Trail in the Tsitsikamma section of the Garden Route National Park was recovered on Wednesday.

The hiker was reported missing by his hiking group after he went ahead during their hike but did not arrive at the last overnight hut, SANParks spokesperson JP Louw said.

Park rangers, joined by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), began a search on Tuesday afternoon despite unfavourable weather conditions, large swells and swollen rivers.

“By nightfall there was no sign of the missing man. The search resumed at first light today [Wednesday] with the support of SAPS and police search and rescue teams. The hiker was found deceased.”

While the trail remains open amid the prevailing winter storms, SANParks advised hikers against crossing fast-flowing rivers or areas affected by the rough sea conditions.

Western Cape braces for level 8 deluge before another 'intense cold front'

Widespread rain continues to wreak havoc across the Western Cape as another intense cold front is expected to cause more flooding on Thursday.
Early last month, two hikers on the Otter Trail, trapped in a rising tide, were rescued by the NSRI and park rangers.

The institute said a hiking group were crossing the Bloukrans River when two women were caught in the current and swept out of the river mouth.

They used their backpacks to stay afloat and managed to reach rocks in a gully along the shoreline. They were trapped there as they were unable to climb the steep cliff or reach the trail path through the water.

Rescue swimmers were deployed and they were brought to shore, after which they decided to continue their hike.

TimesLIVE

