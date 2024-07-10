South Africa

POLL | Are you surprised by the artists and sportspeople in the Covid-19 beneficiary list?

During the two-year Covid-19 restrictions artists and sportspeople were paid between R10,000 and R20,000 each

10 July 2024 - 13:12 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The sport, arts and culture department has published names of artists and sportspeople who received funds from government during the two-year Covid-19 lockdown.
The sport, arts and culture department has published names of artists and sportspeople who received funds from government during the two-year Covid-19 lockdown.
Image: Instagram/TimesLIVE/Herald/X

Artists and sports professionals were paid on average between R10,000 and R20,000 during South Africa's two-year Covid-19 restrictions which left many professionals cash-strapped.

The sport, arts and culture department published names of artists and sports professionals who benefited financially from the department's Covid-19 relief measures.

Minister Gayton McKenzie announced the publication of the list on Wednesday.

Beneficiaries included Arthur Mafokate and his son, each receiving R20,000.

Arthur Mafokate, Betusile Mcinga among artists paid grants during Covid-19

The sports, arts and culture department has published a list of artists who benefited from the Covid-19 relief fund.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Award-winning gospel singer Betusile Mcinga also received R20,000, as did South African athlete Anaso Jobodwana, actor Jack Devnarain and singer Jesse Clegg.

Musicians Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbuli each received R10,000.

More than 3,000 beneficiaries, including companies, were listed.

Click here to see full list. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gayton McKenzie says he will donate his first salary to struggling art gallery

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has pledged to donate his first salary to an art gallery he recently visited in Kagiso.
Politics
2 days ago

Gayton McKenzie wants government to stop financing superfan trips

After a week in office, sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie is making financial decisions for the department as he plans to cut funding ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Late un' Gayton pays homage to Paralympians, vows to look for cash

Sport minister Gayton McKenzie arrived fashionably late for the naming of the Paralympic team in Johannesburg on Monday morning, but he promised to ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africans lose visa-free entry to Ireland South Africa
  2. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula asked for R4.5m and a wig, court hears South Africa
  3. Cargo ship feared sunk off Cape west coast as storms lash province South Africa
  4. Tourist trampled to death by elephant after exiting vehicle to take photos in ... South Africa
  5. Eskom applies load reduction after 103 days without load-shedding South Africa

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
Tha A-List Explainer: Durban July 2024