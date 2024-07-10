Artists and sports professionals were paid on average between R10,000 and R20,000 during South Africa's two-year Covid-19 restrictions which left many professionals cash-strapped.
The sport, arts and culture department published names of artists and sports professionals who benefited financially from the department's Covid-19 relief measures.
Minister Gayton McKenzie announced the publication of the list on Wednesday.
Beneficiaries included Arthur Mafokate and his son, each receiving R20,000.
POLL | Are you surprised by the artists and sportspeople in the Covid-19 beneficiary list?
During the two-year Covid-19 restrictions artists and sportspeople were paid between R10,000 and R20,000 each
Image: Instagram/TimesLIVE/Herald/X
Artists and sports professionals were paid on average between R10,000 and R20,000 during South Africa's two-year Covid-19 restrictions which left many professionals cash-strapped.
The sport, arts and culture department published names of artists and sports professionals who benefited financially from the department's Covid-19 relief measures.
Minister Gayton McKenzie announced the publication of the list on Wednesday.
Beneficiaries included Arthur Mafokate and his son, each receiving R20,000.
Arthur Mafokate, Betusile Mcinga among artists paid grants during Covid-19
Award-winning gospel singer Betusile Mcinga also received R20,000, as did South African athlete Anaso Jobodwana, actor Jack Devnarain and singer Jesse Clegg.
Musicians Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbuli each received R10,000.
More than 3,000 beneficiaries, including companies, were listed.
Click here to see full list.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Gayton McKenzie says he will donate his first salary to struggling art gallery
Gayton McKenzie wants government to stop financing superfan trips
'Late un' Gayton pays homage to Paralympians, vows to look for cash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos