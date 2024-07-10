South Africa

Residents still paying R200 surcharge despite council's decision to review it

City Power says a decision to revoke has to go to council and be ratified

10 July 2024 - 18:27
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Joburg MMC for finance Dada Morero is in the spotlight after announcing a 'review' of the R200 surcharge for prepaid customers.
Joburg MMC for finance Dada Morero is in the spotlight after announcing a 'review' of the R200 surcharge for prepaid customers.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

While City of Johannesburg finance MMC Dada Morero told councillors the executive had decided to review the implementation of a R200 monthly surcharge on prepaid electricity, that doesn't mean residents are not paying it. 

Speaking in a special council meeting on Tuesday, Morero said the mayoral committee decided to review the controversial fee after being inundated with complaints from residents.

On Wednesday City Power said the R200 surcharge, which came into effect on July 1, was still being paid by prepaid customers.

The electricity entity's spokesperson Isaac Mangena said whenever prepaid customers bought electricity units, they paid a certain portion to City Power towards that R200, especially if they bought below the R400 threshold.

“Especially if they bought about the R400 threshold, R200 would have been paid, if they bought lower then a portion of that money will go to the R200, which means they will still owe us,” he said.

He added the entity had not been told “otherwise”. He said if there was any decision to revoke the surcharge, it had to go through the correct channels. 

It will have to go through the council, so the council can decide on that, but so far we haven’t received any communication from the council to the contrary. So as things stand, the R200 is still being charged to prepaid customers and postpaid [customers] still continue to pay the service charge and the network charge,” he said.

Mangena said the National Energy Regulator of South Africa and the council approved the R200 charge.   

“So we are still continuing in that fashion. For it to be revoked it will have to go through those channels and we can obviously abide by those,” he said.   

Morero said the council would still have to deliberate on the process it would follow to review the implementation of the policy.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

R200 prepaid tariff a necessary intervention – Joburg mayor

Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda says the newly introduced R200 electricity surcharge is the outcome of council resolutions since 2018, but  its ...
Politics
5 days ago

LISTEN | EXPLAINER: City Power says R200 monthly extra fee is for 'fairness'

It is unfair for post-paying customers to pay a service fee while prepaid customers are excused, says City Power after imposing a R200 monthly fee ...
News
6 days ago

‘Manage your business better’: City of Joburg faces backlash over extra R200 monthly fee for prepaid customers

Fee not only poses safety risks but also exacerbates nonpayment and revenue losses for City Power, warns Outa
News
5 days ago

'We must pay to build our city': Joburg defends R200 electricity surcharge

The DA caucus in the City of Johannesburg has criticised the council decision to implement a R200 electricity surcharge, calling it an "absurd" ...
Politics
1 week ago

Joburg to review R200 prepaid electricity fee: finance MMC

After much pushback from residents, the City of Johannesburg has decided to review the municipality's implementation of a R200 monthly surcharge on ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africans lose visa-free entry to Ireland South Africa
  2. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula asked for R4.5m and a wig, court hears South Africa
  3. Otter Trail hiker found dead near Tsitsikamma South Africa
  4. Cargo ship feared sunk off Cape west coast as storms lash province South Africa
  5. VBS Bank’s Tshifhiwa Matodzi gets jail time after plea deal with prosecutors South Africa

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
The A-List Explainer: Durban July 2024