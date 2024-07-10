South Africa

School districts to close in parts of the Cape due to severe weather warning

10 July 2024 - 15:29 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Large waves crash against the seawall at Three Anchor Bay in Cape Town.
Large waves crash against the seawall at Three Anchor Bay in Cape Town.
Image: Reuters/Esa Alexander

Safety concerns have resulted in a decision to close public and special schools in various districts of the Western Cape on Thursday due to a severe storm expected to cause extensive flooding in the province.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a level 8 warning for disruptive rain on Thursday across the City of Cape Town, Cape winelands, Overberg and west coast districts. There are fears that the already saturated ground would lead to further flooding.

“In the interests of learner and teacher safety, and after extensive consultation with the provincial disaster risk management centre and Saws, a decision has been taken to close schools in certain districts in the Western Cape [on Thursday],” said provincial education MEC David Maynier.

All public ordinary and special schools in the education districts listed below will be closed:  

  • Metro central education district;  
  • Metro east education district;  
  • Metro north education district;  
  • Metro south education district;  
  • Cape Winelands education district;  
  • Overberg education district; and  
  • Circuit 1 and 2 of the West coast education district (Malmesbury and Picketberg areas).

“Over the past few days, 137 schools have reported some form of damage to infrastructure, either as a result of flooding or heavy winds. The majority of the cases are minor, while 49 cases require our urgent attention,” said Maynier.

“All schools are expected to open on Friday. We will, however, evaluate the weather prediction for the end of the week to determine whether any individual school closures are necessary on Friday.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Otter Trail hiker found dead near Tsitsikamma

The body of a missing hiker on the Otter Trail in the Tsitsikamma section of the Garden Route National Park was recovered on Wednesday.
News
3 hours ago

Western Cape braces for level 8 deluge before another 'intense cold front'

Widespread rain continues to wreak havoc across the Western Cape as another intense cold front is expected to cause more flooding on Thursday.
News
7 hours ago

UPDATE | Stricken cargo ship runs aground off Cape west coast

Maritime safety officials are in a race against time to prevent a potential environmental disaster after a heavily listing, unmanned 124m-long cargo ...
News
6 hours ago

Transnet suspends some port operations due to bad weather

Logistics firm Transnet said on Tuesday it had suspended operations at some of its ports due to strong winds and waves which have lashed parts of the ...
News
10 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africans lose visa-free entry to Ireland South Africa
  2. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula asked for R4.5m and a wig, court hears South Africa
  3. Cargo ship feared sunk off Cape west coast as storms lash province South Africa
  4. Tourist trampled to death by elephant after exiting vehicle to take photos in ... South Africa
  5. Eskom applies load reduction after 103 days without load-shedding South Africa

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
Tha A-List Explainer: Durban July 2024