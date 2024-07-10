South Africa

Stricken cargo ship afloat but drifting towards Cape coast

Race against time to prevent wreck

10 July 2024 - 10:27
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The listing MV Ultra Galaxy as seen from the window of a nearby rescue craft on Monday.
The listing MV Ultra Galaxy as seen from the window of a nearby rescue craft on Monday.
Image: SAMSA/Supplied

Maritime safety officials are in a race against time to stop a listing 124m-long cargo vessel running aground on the Cape west coast.

Salvage operations are under way to try to prevent the Panama-registered general cargo vessel MV Ultra Galaxy drifting towards shore near Brand se Baai, according to the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa).

The 18-member crew were rescued from a life raft on Tuesday and returned to shore, leaving the vessel unmanned in rough conditions.

“The vessel is drifting towards shore and the situation is being closely monitored,” said Samsa.

Two tugs were deployed to try to salvage the stricken vessel.

The ship was on its way to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. There are concerns it may sink before salvors can tow it to safety. Samsa has warned of a potential pollution risk as the nature of the cargo remains unclear.

“With the crew safely rescued all efforts are fully focused on salvaging the vessel,” it said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cargo ship feared sunk off Cape west coast as storms lash province

Concern is mounting about the fate of an abandoned cargo ship last seen adrift about 60NM from Doringbaai on the Cape west coast.
News
23 hours ago

Extreme weather is disrupting tourism in SA, especially at the coast

The number and severity of extreme weather events is increasing worldwide
News
15 hours ago

Transnet suspends some port operations due to bad weather

Logistics firm Transnet said on Tuesday it had suspended operations at some of its ports due to strong winds and waves which have lashed parts of the ...
News
5 hours ago

Western Cape braces for level 8 deluge before another 'intense cold front'

Widespread rain continues to wreak havoc across the Western Cape as another intense cold front is expected to cause more flooding on Thursday.
News
3 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africans lose visa-free entry to Ireland South Africa
  2. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula asked for R4.5m and a wig, court hears South Africa
  3. Cargo ship feared sunk off Cape west coast as storms lash province South Africa
  4. Eskom applies load reduction after 103 days without load-shedding South Africa
  5. Court to sentence sister, brother for murder of Transnet engineer South Africa

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
Tha A-List Explainer: Durban July 2024