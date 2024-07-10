South Africa

Tourist trampled to death by elephant after exiting vehicle to take photos in Pilanesberg

10 July 2024 - 11:20 By TimesLIVE
The Spanish tourist trampled to death by an elephant alighted from his vehicle despite being warned not to do so, according to provincial parks officials. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A Spanish tourist who left his vehicle on foot to get close-up photographs of a breeding herd of elephants in the Pilanesberg National Park was trampled to death at the weekend.

He had alighted from the vehicle near the Bakgatla gate despite warnings from his three friends and occupants in two other vehicles at Sunday's sighting, said North West Parks and Tourism Board CEO Thami Matshego.

“He unfortunately did not heed their warnings. An adult cow charged at the man, who ran from the elephant. He was not able to escape and the elephant was joined by the rest of the herd and he was trampled to death,” she said.

“The elephants immediately moved away from the scene without any aggression towards the nearby vehicles and eventually disappeared in bushes.

“Statements by witnesses who observed the incident suggested the female elephant that charged and attacked might have done so to protect the herd and young ones.”

Counselling had been provided to the man's friends, who were traumatised, Matshego said.

She urged all visitors to the park to ensure they adhere to safety protocols, saying the rules and regulations are printed on the entry permit and are enforced through regular patrols by honorary rangers and park officials.

“The dangerous and unpredictable natures of wild animals are always emphasised on the permits and booklets for sale in Pilanesberg. 

“Tourists are educated on the importance of remaining in the safety of the vehicle, to respect the distance between vehicles and animals, to allow them first right of passage, and to only alight in specially designated areas.”

No elephants will be euthanised, Perry Dell of the Pilanesberg Wildlife Trust said.

TimesLIVE

