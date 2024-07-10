South Africa

Transnet suspends some port operations due to bad weather

10 July 2024 - 06:58 By Nelson Banya
Transnet said operations at its ports in Cape Town, Saldanha, Gqeberha and Ngqura have been affected by bad weather. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Logistics firm Transnet said on Tuesday it had suspended operations at some of its ports due to strong winds and waves which have lashed parts of the country, setting back efforts to clear backlogs.

Coastal regions, specially the Western Cape, have experienced disruptive rains and violent winds causing damaging waves since Sunday.

State-owned Transnet, which was battling to clear port backlogs caused by under-investment in equipment and maintenance, impacting trade, said operations at four of its seven ports — Cape Town, Saldanha, Gqeberha and Ngqura — have been affected by bad weather.

"Strong winds reaching 35 to 50 knots and high sea swells exceeding 3.5m have led to shipping movements being suspended at some ports for safety reasons," Transnet saidt.

It said no major incident had been reported by Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the South African Weather Service warned of damaging waves around Durban on the east coast, where the biggest port and one of the busiest in Africa is located.

Reuters

READ MORE:

'We lost everything': more cold fronts to wallop Cape of Storms

At least 4,000 people were left homeless and about 1,000 homes destroyed by storms at the weekend in Cape Town.
News
1 day ago

Flooded informal settlements, road closures, mudslides in Cape storms

Cape Town's disaster coordinating team is helping ensure humanitarian relief to residents in flooded informal settlements in the Strand and Macassar ...
News
1 day ago

Cargo ship feared sunk off Cape west coast as storms lash province

Concern is mounting about the fate of an abandoned cargo ship last seen adrift about 60NM from Doringbaai on the Cape west coast.
News
18 hours ago
