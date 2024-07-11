Police in Hercules, Pretoria, have obtained warrants of arrest for two suspects, Rudie Lubbe and Chantelle Oosthuizen, after the discovery of former high jump champion Jacques Freitag’s body on July 1.
Lubbe and Oosthuizen, who police say are on the run, are facing charges which include murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Freitag’s body was discovered near the Zandfontein cemetery in Andeon in the Hercules policing precinct.
He was last seen alive on June 17 at a guest house in Pretoria, shortly after his 42nd birthday.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is encouraged to contact the investigating officer Det Capt Martin Smith on 082 778 9385 or the SAPS #CrimeStop number on 08600 10111.
Arrest warrants issued for two suspects in Jacques Freitag murder
Image: SAPS
