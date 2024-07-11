South Africa

Four arrests over 'extortion attempt' at taxi rank construction site

Suspects are also linked to four murders

11 July 2024 - 14:22 By TimesLIVE
Four people already on trial for murder have been arrested for alleged extortion at a taxi rank construction site.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

North West police have arrested four people for extortion and intimidation in Jouberton, Klerksdorp.

“The suspects, aged between 34 and 42, were apprehended after they went to a taxi rank construction site at Extension 19, Jouberton, where they reportedly threatened employees, demanded work and money from the site manager,” Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said.

“All four of them are also linked to four separate cases of murder, which were allegedly committed in October 2023 in Jouberton. Three of these cases are in court.”

TimesLIVE

