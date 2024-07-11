North West police have arrested four people for extortion and intimidation in Jouberton, Klerksdorp.
“The suspects, aged between 34 and 42, were apprehended after they went to a taxi rank construction site at Extension 19, Jouberton, where they reportedly threatened employees, demanded work and money from the site manager,” Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said.
“All four of them are also linked to four separate cases of murder, which were allegedly committed in October 2023 in Jouberton. Three of these cases are in court.”
TimesLIVE
Four arrests over 'extortion attempt' at taxi rank construction site
Suspects are also linked to four murders
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
North West police have arrested four people for extortion and intimidation in Jouberton, Klerksdorp.
“The suspects, aged between 34 and 42, were apprehended after they went to a taxi rank construction site at Extension 19, Jouberton, where they reportedly threatened employees, demanded work and money from the site manager,” Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said.
“All four of them are also linked to four separate cases of murder, which were allegedly committed in October 2023 in Jouberton. Three of these cases are in court.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Millionaire Wandile Bozwana's 'killer' on the run for more than five years
Gang violence: Man fatally stabbed in Johannesburg court holding cell
NPA prosecutor accused of corruption and extortion granted R5K bail
McDonald’s thwarts employee’s attempt to extort R100,000
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos