Hillcrest High School bomb threat a hoax
The hoax comes days after the police reported that they were investigating a case of illegal explosives at a mosque in Durban North
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A bomb threat at Hillcrest High School in KwaZulu-Natal turned out to be a hoax after the police raided the school on Thursday.
This incident saw the closure of streets such as Shortlands Avenue, Springside Road Northern Drive and Ridge Road.
School principal Denise Knight said after the school received a telephonic threat, they had moved swiftly in sounding the sirens to evacuate some of the pupils.
All pupils and staff moved safely to the sports field, which is a safe distance from the school.
“The SA police services were called on to the scene along with the school's security provider and emergency medical response team,” said Knight.
Two homemade explosive devices found at Durban mosque
