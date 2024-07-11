Multinational mining and metals processing group Sibanye-Stillwater says a cybersecurity attack is affecting its IT systems globally.
Spokesperson James Wellsted said the hack has been reported to the appropriate regulators and its staff are working to contain the situation.
“While the investigation is ongoing, there has been limited disruption to the group’s operations globally,” he said.
Wellsted said Sibanye-Stillwater is “working towards the full remediation of the effects of this attack”.
“As soon as the company became aware of the incident, immediate containment measures were implemented in line with our incident response plan to proactively isolate IT systems and safeguard data.”
TimesLIVE
Sibanye-Stillwater's IT systems globally affected by cyberattack
Image: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART
