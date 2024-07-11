South Africa

Sibanye-Stillwater's IT systems globally affected by cyberattack

11 July 2024 - 09:36 By TimesLIVE
Sibanye-Stillwater is working to isolate IT systems and safeguard data. File image
Image: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART
Image: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

Multinational mining and metals processing group Sibanye-Stillwater says a cybersecurity attack is affecting its IT systems globally.

Spokesperson James Wellsted said the hack has been reported to the appropriate regulators and its staff are working to contain the situation.

“While the investigation is ongoing, there has been limited disruption to the group’s operations globally,” he said.

Wellsted said Sibanye-Stillwater is “working towards the full remediation of the effects of this attack”.

“As soon as the company became aware of the incident, immediate containment measures were implemented in line with our incident response plan to proactively isolate IT systems and safeguard data.”

TimesLIVE

