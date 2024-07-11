South Africa

POLL | Should Qedani Mahlangu and Makgabo Manamela be arrested for Esidimeni deaths?

11 July 2024 - 15:17 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has been found to be responsible for some the deaths of 143 mentally ill patients. File photo.
Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has been found to be responsible for some the deaths of 143 mentally ill patients. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

The Pretoria high court's finding that former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and former mental health head Dr Makgabo Manamela were responsible for the deaths of some of the psychiatric patients who died in the Life Esidimeni saga has sparked debate about whether they should be arrested.

Judge Mmonoa Teffo, who headed an inquest into the cause of the deaths of 10 patients, handed down judgment on Wednesday afternoon. She found Mahlangu and Manamela were negligent and responsible for some of the 144 Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients’ deaths.

“Having heard all the evidence in this inquest, I have come to the conclusion that the deaths of the deceased were negligently caused by the conduct of Qedani Mahlangu and Dr Makgabo Manamela.

LISTEN | Mahlangu, Manamela negligent in deaths of mentally ill patients: court

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and the province's former mental health head Dr Makgabo Manamela have been found negligent and responsible ...
News
1 day ago

“Mahlangu proceeded to terminate the contract between the Life Esidimeni care centre and the Gauteng department of health despite numerous expert advice and warnings from professionals in mental health and stakeholders.

“Her conduct led to regrettable and unfortunate deaths, some of which could have been avoided,” Teffo said in her judgment.

The dead are Matlakala Motsoahae, Virginia Machpelah, Terrence Chaba, Lucky Maseko, Josiah Daniel, Frans Dekker, Charity Ratsotso, Deborah Phehla, Koketso Mogoerane and Christopher Makhoba.

The judgment has seen some people, including some of the families of the deceased, calling for Mahlangu and Manamela to be arrested. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

NPA to consider prosecuting Mahlangu, Manamela over Esidimeni

The National Prosecuting Authority will be studying the judgment on the Life Esidimeni inquest before determining whether former Gauteng health MEC ...
News
19 hours ago

Esidimeni inquest judgment: extent of the damage wrought by the two who should be criminally charged

NGO owner let off the hook as judge finds Mahlangu and Manamela responsible for 10 deaths
News
20 hours ago

‘They must be jailed’: families elated by Life Esidimeni inquest ruling but still want justice

Families welcome ruling over the role of former provincial health officials in tragedy, but had hoped NGOs would also face the music
News
20 hours ago

'We didn't make them cut the contract or budget' — Barbara Creecy at Life Esidimeni inquest

Former Gauteng MEC for finance Barbara Creecy told the Pretoria high court inquest into Life Esidimeni that the health department was not under any ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. School districts to close in parts of the Cape due to severe weather warning South Africa
  2. WATCH | Cape Town mayor wants 'illegal occupants causing flooding' removed South Africa
  3. Otter Trail hiker found dead near Tsitsikamma South Africa
  4. Tourist trampled to death by elephant after exiting vehicle to take photos in ... South Africa
  5. Family loses four children as 12 people die in scholar transport accident South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
Lerato Kganyago shares a glimpse of massive diamond ring from her husband