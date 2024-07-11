POLL | Should Qedani Mahlangu and Makgabo Manamela be arrested for Esidimeni deaths?

“Mahlangu proceeded to terminate the contract between the Life Esidimeni care centre and the Gauteng department of health despite numerous expert advice and warnings from professionals in mental health and stakeholders.
“Her conduct led to regrettable and unfortunate deaths, some of which could have been avoided,” Teffo said in her judgment.
The dead are Matlakala Motsoahae, Virginia Machpelah, Terrence Chaba, Lucky Maseko, Josiah Daniel, Frans Dekker, Charity Ratsotso, Deborah Phehla, Koketso Mogoerane and Christopher Makhoba.
The judgment has seen some people, including some of the families of the deceased, calling for Mahlangu and Manamela to be arrested.
Image: Alon Skuy
The Pretoria high court's finding that former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and former mental health head Dr Makgabo Manamela were responsible for the deaths of some of the psychiatric patients who died in the Life Esidimeni saga has sparked debate about whether they should be arrested.
Judge Mmonoa Teffo, who headed an inquest into the cause of the deaths of 10 patients, handed down judgment on Wednesday afternoon. She found Mahlangu and Manamela were negligent and responsible for some of the 144 Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients’ deaths.
“Having heard all the evidence in this inquest, I have come to the conclusion that the deaths of the deceased were negligently caused by the conduct of Qedani Mahlangu and Dr Makgabo Manamela.
LISTEN | Mahlangu, Manamela negligent in deaths of mentally ill patients: court
“Mahlangu proceeded to terminate the contract between the Life Esidimeni care centre and the Gauteng department of health despite numerous expert advice and warnings from professionals in mental health and stakeholders.
“Her conduct led to regrettable and unfortunate deaths, some of which could have been avoided,” Teffo said in her judgment.
The dead are Matlakala Motsoahae, Virginia Machpelah, Terrence Chaba, Lucky Maseko, Josiah Daniel, Frans Dekker, Charity Ratsotso, Deborah Phehla, Koketso Mogoerane and Christopher Makhoba.
The judgment has seen some people, including some of the families of the deceased, calling for Mahlangu and Manamela to be arrested.
NPA to consider prosecuting Mahlangu, Manamela over Esidimeni
Esidimeni inquest judgment: extent of the damage wrought by the two who should be criminally charged
‘They must be jailed’: families elated by Life Esidimeni inquest ruling but still want justice
'We didn't make them cut the contract or budget' — Barbara Creecy at Life Esidimeni inquest
