South Africa

NPA considering legal steps over VBS affidavit 'leak'

12 July 2024 - 16:38
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
NPA spokesperson advocate Mthunzi Mhaga has weighed in on the VBS affidavit. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has condemned the “leak” of an affidavit in the VBS Mutual Bank corruption case.

On Thursday, VBS Mutual Bank chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi was sentenced to an effective 15 years in prison by the Pretoria high court after he pleaded guilty to 33 counts including corruption, theft, fraud, money laundering and racketeering in contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

His guilty plea witness testimony trended on social media on Thursday. 

NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said on Friday the affidavit was leaked.

“[The] NPA condemns the unlawful leaking of an affidavit in the VBS case. This undermines the administration of justice and places several individuals, including members of the investigation and prosecution team, in danger,” said Mhaga.

“[The] NPA is considering legal options in this regard. The leaking of confidential documents in high-profile and complex corruption cases such as VBS compromises the hard work of investigators and prosecutors. 

“This work involves a multipronged and long-term prosecution-guided strategy requiring discretion and confidentiality, including in the handling of documents and co-operation agreements with accused people.

“The NPA leadership has instructed the director of public prosecutions, Pretoria, under whose jurisdiction the matter falls, to ensure that, together with the [Hawks], a thorough investigation into the leak is conducted and those responsible are held to account.”

Matodzi's affidavit contained damning allegations, including that the EFF and its leaders benefited from the now defunct mutual bank.

He detailed a meeting in 2017 with EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu at a Sandton penthouse, where they discussed a payment for the party to stop criticising the bank for granting a home loan to former president Jacob Zuma for his Nkandla residence.

According to the affidavit, some of the funds were funnelled through Shivambu's brother Brian Shivambu, who owns Sgameka Projects, a company VBS contracted for consulting. These funds were allegedly used to purchase a restaurant in Soweto called Grand Azania, upgrade Malema’s Sandton home and buy a house for Shivambu’s parents.

TimesLIVE

