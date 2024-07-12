South Africa

REVIEW | Is Gauteng’s e-panic button by Lesufi a step forward in emergency response?

12 July 2024 - 11:03
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi rolled out an e-panic button initiative aimed at enhancing emergency responses across the province. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has rolled out an e-panic button initiative aimed at enhancing emergency responses across the province, prompting questions about its effectiveness and whether it will curb crime in the province. 

The mobile application promises to revolutionise how citizens can seek help during critical situations with the tap of a button on their smartphones or tablets.

The e-panic button features include:

  • location pinpointing for accurate identification of the emergency incident;
  • direct emergency contact to directly connect users to emergency services within seconds of activation; and
  • real-time updates to provide continuous updates to first responders, ensuring swift and effective assistance.

Lesufi tweeted a graph showing the e-panic button incidents activity report from June 28 to July 3. The data revealed 19 motor vehicle accidents, 17 assaults, three thefts and 39 suspicious activities were reported using the emergency button on the app. 

TimesLIVE conducted a test of the app, reporting quick registration and an immediate response after triggering the emergency button.

Within seconds, a call was received by the team confirming the alert with the message: “Dear GPG member, we have received your emergency alert. Please expect a call from one of our operators within the next few mins to assist you.”

A few seconds later, an emergency operator was in contact to confirm and verify details before initiating assistance based on the location data provided on the app.

The panic button initiative has garnered support from Emfuleni public safety MMC Ndaba Mokoena, who emphasised the app's potential to enhance community safety.

Mokoena stressed the importance of collaborative efforts among law enforcement agencies to effectively use the e-panic button to ensure the protection of all citizens.

“I would like to encourage our law enforcement officials, social grant prevention co-ordinators, GBVF response team and other departments to support the initiative to ensure our community is safe,” he said.

Here are some views shared on social media:

TimesLIVE

