TimesLIVE conducted a test of the app, reporting quick registration and an immediate response after triggering the emergency button.
Within seconds, a call was received by the team confirming the alert with the message: “Dear GPG member, we have received your emergency alert. Please expect a call from one of our operators within the next few mins to assist you.”
A few seconds later, an emergency operator was in contact to confirm and verify details before initiating assistance based on the location data provided on the app.
The panic button initiative has garnered support from Emfuleni public safety MMC Ndaba Mokoena, who emphasised the app's potential to enhance community safety.
Mokoena stressed the importance of collaborative efforts among law enforcement agencies to effectively use the e-panic button to ensure the protection of all citizens.
“I would like to encourage our law enforcement officials, social grant prevention co-ordinators, GBVF response team and other departments to support the initiative to ensure our community is safe,” he said.
Here are some views shared on social media:
REVIEW | Is Gauteng’s e-panic button by Lesufi a step forward in emergency response?
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has rolled out an e-panic button initiative aimed at enhancing emergency responses across the province, prompting questions about its effectiveness and whether it will curb crime in the province.
The mobile application promises to revolutionise how citizens can seek help during critical situations with the tap of a button on their smartphones or tablets.
The e-panic button features include:
Lesufi tweeted a graph showing the e-panic button incidents activity report from June 28 to July 3. The data revealed 19 motor vehicle accidents, 17 assaults, three thefts and 39 suspicious activities were reported using the emergency button on the app.
TimesLIVE conducted a test of the app, reporting quick registration and an immediate response after triggering the emergency button.
Within seconds, a call was received by the team confirming the alert with the message: “Dear GPG member, we have received your emergency alert. Please expect a call from one of our operators within the next few mins to assist you.”
A few seconds later, an emergency operator was in contact to confirm and verify details before initiating assistance based on the location data provided on the app.
The panic button initiative has garnered support from Emfuleni public safety MMC Ndaba Mokoena, who emphasised the app's potential to enhance community safety.
Mokoena stressed the importance of collaborative efforts among law enforcement agencies to effectively use the e-panic button to ensure the protection of all citizens.
“I would like to encourage our law enforcement officials, social grant prevention co-ordinators, GBVF response team and other departments to support the initiative to ensure our community is safe,” he said.
Here are some views shared on social media:
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | Premier Panyaza Lesufi at last names his Gauteng cabinet
EDITORIAL | The rise in kidnap-for-ransom incidents a cause for concern
South Africa now a kidnapping hotspot
Mom finds slain daughter clutching teddybear, younger child who hid under bed
Suspects nabbed for Ditebogo's murder not charged amid ongoing investigation
Panyaza Lesufi calls on public to submit tender applications for e-panic button to fight crime and GBV
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos