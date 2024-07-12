South Africa

Rush to prevent oil spill from grounded ship off west coast

12 July 2024 - 09:11 By Reuters
The listing MV Ultra Galaxy as seen from the window of a nearby rescue craft on Monday.
Image: SAMSA/Supplied

Salvage operations were in high gear on Thursday to prevent a potential oil spill and pollution along the west coast from a grounded general cargo vessel, authorities said.

The Panama-flagged Ultra Galaxy ran aground close to Doring Bay, 300km north of Cape Town, late on Tuesday after it started listing badly. The ship was abandoned by its 18-strong Filipino crew while at sea and concerns have risen over the potential for an oil spill.

“Salvage operations are continuing at high speed to minimise the risk of pollution and assess the condition of the cargo on the stricken vessel,” said Tebogo Ramatjie, a spokesperson for the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa).

The full crew were successfully rescued from a safety raft by passing vessels after a distress alert was detected at about 3am on Monday, about 60 nautical miles west of Doring Bay, authorities said.

Efforts are focussed on preventing a fuel and oil spill as well as salvaging the full cargo load of fertiliser bags from the vessel which was on its way to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

Ramatjie said rough sea conditions from a series of cold fronts that have battered South Africa's ports are not hampering salvage operations at the moment.

Logistics firm Transnet said on Tuesday it had suspended operations at some ports due to strong winds and waves which have lashed parts of the country.

On Thursday French shipping and logistics company CMA CGM said its ship Benjamin Franklin had lost 44 containers in difficult weather conditions off the coast on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Man drowns, roofs torn off as third storm sweeps through the Cape

Fierce winds tore off roofs and uprooted trees as the third cold front in five days howled across the Western Cape, claiming the life of a pedestrian ...
News
23 hours ago

WATCH | Stricken cargo ship runs aground off Cape west coast

Maritime safety officials are in a race against time to prevent a potential environmental disaster after a heavily listing, unmanned 124m cargo ship ...
News
1 day ago

'The worst is yet to come': Western Cape battens down the hatches

Thursday's expected cold front will be followed by others on Friday and Saturday
News
1 day ago

Transnet suspends some port operations due to bad weather

Logistics firm Transnet said on Tuesday it had suspended operations at some of its ports due to strong winds and waves which have lashed parts of the ...
News
2 days ago

Cargo ship feared sunk off Cape west coast as storms lash province

Concern is mounting about the fate of an abandoned cargo ship last seen adrift about 60NM from Doringbaai on the Cape west coast.
News
2 days ago
