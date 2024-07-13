Drawing with candle smoke, teen Sphesihle Hlatswayo turns tissue paper into masterpieces

Hlatshwayo's art has sparked curiosity among hundreds of people who marvel at how he creates art on tissue without it tearing. His art gripped the hearts of social media users garnering more than 953,000 followers on TikTok. One of his viral videos is of him gifting Kabza De Small a portrait he did of the musician, which received 145,000 likes and 2,400 saves.
Sphesihle Hlatshwayo from Daveyton on the East Rand has captured the hearts of many people on social media by creating mesmerising artworks on tissue paper.
The 19-year-old found solace in drawing, a passion that blossomed despite the hardships he faced. His story is one shaped by perseverance, creativity and his relentless pursuit of art against all odds.
Raised by his mother and late grandmother, both of whom worked as domestic workers, Hlatshwayo says his art has taught him the value of patience from a very young age.
“When I was five, I would ask my grandmother for paper to draw on, finding solace and distraction from the monotony of TV. She would give me tissue instead, a frustrating medium that often tore under the pressure of my young hands. Despite this, I persisted,” Hlatshwayo recounted on how he started exploring art.
“Those early experiences taught me patience. The tissue paper, seemingly inadequate, was a lesson in resilience and creativity. It symbolised the struggle and the beauty of making something out of nothing,” he said.
Image: Siphesihle/Instagram / Featured in BrieflySA
Hlatshwayo's art has sparked curiosity among hundreds of people who marvel at how he creates art on tissue without it tearing. His art gripped the hearts of social media users garnering more than 953,000 followers on TikTok. One of his viral videos is of him gifting Kabza De Small a portrait he did of the musician, which received 145,000 likes and 2,400 saves.
He said his unique method of using candle smoke to draw results in ethereal and one-of-a-kind artworks because they are characterised by the delicate and fluid qualities of smoke on tissue.
“The smoke from the candle creates unique textures and depth, which enhances the portrait’s features and brings it to life in a distinctive and ethereal manner,” he explains.
His admiration for figures like Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he considers the world's best footballer, drives him to create portraits that honour their journeys. In his candle smoke portrait of Ronaldo, Hlatshwayo aims to capture the athlete's determination and resilience.
“The portrait shows Ronaldo’s determination and resilience, with each wisp of smoke symbolising the challenges he has overcome, rising from humble beginnings to become one of the greatest footballers ever.
“The light and airy quality of the smoke also reflects the grace and skill with which he plays the game, always looking effortless yet very powerful. Additionally, the use of smoke highlights the idea of change and growth. Just as smoke can change shape and direction, Ronaldo has continuously adapted his game, overcoming obstacles to stay at the top of football. The portrait not only celebrates his past successes but also his ongoing drive to keep moving forward, inspiring millions around the world.” he said.
Image: Sphesihle Hlatshwayo
Hlatshwayo's unique artistic process has seen him sketch renowned figures such as Khaby Lame, Burna Boy, Will Smith, Warren Masemola, and Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke, among many others. Though he finds every piece he creates special, certain works hold a unique place in his heart.
“I've created similar works like Black Coffee and Oscar Mbo, which I also find special,” he shares. “I find every piece of work I do special because it leaves a spark of necessity.”
Creating these intricate artworks comes with its own set of challenges, such as the tissue burning and creating holes. Hlatshwayo has harnessed the art of starting over.
“I put my patience first and avoid frustration from anything that usually happens during my creative process. Sometimes the tissue burns or creates holes. I usually start afresh to recreate a proper masterpiece. I use music as my pill of motivation and calmness to keep going with every process I’m creating,” he says.
Hlatshwayo's work has garnered significant attention. This recognition is both satisfying and humbling for him.
“I really enjoy when the algorithm connects with my work. The aim is to be the best and be the Picasso of our next generation,” he says.
TimesLIVE
