South Africa

Five critically injured as vehicle ploughs into electricity box in Durban

13 July 2024 - 09:55
The vehicle veered out of control and ploughed into an electricity box and wall leaving all five occupants entrapped in the wreckage.
Image: Supplied

Five people were critically injured when a vehicle ploughed into an electricity box in Main Road in Malvern, Durban, just before midnight on Friday. 

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos.

The vehicle had veered out of control and ploughed into an electricity box and wall leaving the five occupants “severely entrapped in the wreckage”. 

“Immediately eThekwini fire department was called to assist as well as more ambulances. While advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the critically injured patients in the vehicle the Durban fire department used the jaws of life and other hydraulic equipment to cut the men free,” he said.

“Once freed the men, believed to be in their twenties, were loaded into awaiting ALS Paramedics ambulances before being transported to various Durban hospitals,” Jamieson said.

He said the events leading up to the crash were unknown but police were investigating.

TimesLIVE

