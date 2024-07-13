South Africa

More than 20 undocumented foreigners found staying at hijacked house in Waterkloof Ridge

City officials also confirmed an outstanding debt of R1,3 million at the premises.

13 July 2024 - 13:05
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
City officials confirmed that the house has an outstanding debt of R1,3m for services.
City officials confirmed that the house has an outstanding debt of R1,3m for services.
Image: Karen Moolman

The City of Tshwane this week found more than 20 undocumented foreigners renting shacks and rooms for R1,000 per month at a hijacked house in Waterkloof Ridge.

City officials also confirmed that the house has an outstanding debt of R1,3m for services.

MMC for community safety Grandi Theunissen accompanied the chiefs of the community safety cluster on Thursday to investigate the hijacked residential property in the Waterkloof Ridge area.

“Together, we conducted a thorough inspection after receiving numerous complaints about the premises regarding illegal activities, the stench and a rat infestation. City of Tshwane officials and the Tshwane Metro Police Department found more than 20 undocumented foreigners who rented shacks and rooms at the house for a R1,000 per month,” he said.

Theunissen said the premises was cluttered with various materials — making it uninhabitable for humans.

He said the city remains steadfast in its commitment to uphold bylaws, safeguard public health and enhance the quality of life of all residents. 

The illegal occupation of buildings poses significant risks to both occupants and the surrounding community, including fire hazards and public health concerns, he said. 

Theunissen warned potential illegal occupants that the city will not tolerate such lawlessness.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Hillcrest High School bomb threat a hoax

The hoax comes days after the police reported that they were investigating a case of illegal explosives at a mosque in Durban North
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Cape Town mayor wants 'illegal occupants causing flooding' removed

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis plans to start a legal process to have “illegal occupants” who have built homes on top of municipal infrastructure ...
News
2 days ago

Khampepe inspects cardboard shacks in Joburg multistorey flats to avoid another Usindiso

Former Constitutional Court justice Sisi Khampepe and a team of inspectors and Joburg metro police officials are visiting abandoned or hijacked ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. VBS boss Tshifhiwa Matodzi ‘robbed of millions by attorney and associates’ ... South Africa
  2. ‘A R5m lump sum and then R1m paid monthly to EFF’: Jailed VBS boss Tshifhiwa ... South Africa
  3. 'How we looted VBS': Tshifhiwa Matodzi details how the now-defunct bank ... South Africa
  4. 'Proud to be part of team that stopped Matodzi and VBS’: former Treasury DG ... South Africa
  5. NPA considering legal steps over VBS affidavit 'leak' South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
Lerato Kganyago shares a glimpse of massive diamond ring from her husband