South Africa

No arrests yet in connection with murder of COJ corruption investigator Zenzele Benedict Sithole

13 July 2024 - 12:52
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza confirmed that police were investigating a case of murder.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

Police confirmed on Saturday that no arrests had been made yet in connection with the murder of City of Johannesburg Group Forensics and Investigation Services (GFIS) senior investigator Zenzele Benedict Sithole who was gunned down in the CBD on Thursday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza confirmed that police were investigating a case of murder. 

“Investigations are continuing and we cannot release any further information,” she said.

It is believed that Sithole was busy with sensitive corruption investigations.

The former Hawks detective was assigned to the GFIS to investigate cases of fraud, corruption, and maladministration.

He was murdered on Thursday while travelling home. News24 reported it was a carefully orchestrated hit that saw his killer lying in wait for him at an intersection in Booysens, Johannesburg, as he made his way home.

The publication said Sithole had been probing a raft of high-profile, multimillion-rand graft cases and, according to impeccable sources, had feared his life was in danger. 

TimesLIVE

