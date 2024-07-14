Early on Sunday the FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the “subject involved” in what it termed an attempted assassination. Crook who was shot and killed seconds after he opened fire, was a registered Republican, according to state voter records.
One person who attended the rally was killed and two other spectators were critically wounded.
Law enforcement officials told reporters they had not yet identified a motive for the attack.
Trump, 78, had just started his speech when the shots rang out.
He grabbed his right ear with his right hand, then brought his hand down to look at it before dropping to his knees behind the podium before Secret Service agents covered him.
He emerged about a minute later, his red “Make America Great Again” hat knocked off.
He could be heard saying “wait, wait”, before pumping his fist in the air. Agents then rushed him to a black SUV.
“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump said later on his Truth Social platform following the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles [50km] north of Pittsburgh.
“Much bleeding took place.”
Trump left the Butler area under the protection of the US Secret Service and later arrived at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Attempt on Trump’s life a stark reminder of dangers of political extremism, intolerance – Ramaphosa
Former president was shot in the ear during a campaign rally
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump is a “stark reminder of the dangers of political extremism and intolerance”.
“Political violence is the antithesis of democracy. I wish former President Trump a speedy recovery.
“We unequivocally denounce this political violence and earnestly hope that the citizens and leaders of America will have the fortitude and sagacity to reject violence and seek peaceful solutions,” said Ramaphosa.
Trump was shot in the ear in an attempted assassination during a campaign rally on Saturday, an attack that will likely reshape this year’s presidential race while raising sharp questions about security provided to the Republican candidate.
In the moments after the shooting, Trump was swarmed and covered up by his security agents.
He quickly emerged, his face streaked with blood and pumped his fist in the air, mouthing the words “Fight! Fight! Fight!”
The Trump campaign later said he was “doing well” and appeared to have suffered no major injury.
The attack was the first shooting of a US president or major party candidate since the 1981 attempted assassination of Republican President Ronald Reagan.
It raised immediate questions about security failures by the Secret Service, which provides former presidents including Trump with lifetime protection.
The shooting occurred less than four months before the November 5 election, when Trump faces an election rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.
Former US president Barack Obama said: “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery.”
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer took to X, saying he was appalled.
“Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack,” said Starmer.
Russia’s The Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said while Russia did not believe the current US administration was responsible for the assassination attempt on Trump, it had created an atmosphere that provoked the attack.
After attempts to remove Trump from the political arena using various tools, Peskov said, “it was obvious to all outside observers that his life was in danger”.
