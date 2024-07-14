South Africa

Investigator’s murder won’t deter us from fighting crime — Gwamanda

Zenzele Benedict Sithole was gunned down in the CBD

14 July 2024 - 15:20
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Joburg executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda says the city will not be deterred in its efforts to fight corruption.

Gwamanda was reacting to the murder of forensic investigator Zenzele Benedict Sithole who was gunned down in the CBD on Thursday.

Gwamanda was gravely concerned by indications that Sithole may have been assassinated. 

Sithole was travelling home when he was shot dead. 

He was a forensic investigator attached to the city’s Group Forensics and Investigation Services Unit.

No arrests yet in connection with murder of COJ corruption investigator Zenzele Benedict Sithole

Police confirmed on Saturday that no arrests had been made yet in connection with the murder of City of Johannesburg Group Forensics and ...
News
1 day ago

Gwamanda said he hoped the police would leave no stone unturned in their investigation into Sithole’s murder.

“As a city, we are most grateful for his diligent service and contribution in our efforts to root out malfeasance,” said Gwamanda.

“Without fear or doubt, I can expressly confirm that the city will not be deterred in its efforts to fight against corruption and malfeasance. If indeed Mr Sithole is a victim of his contribution to this effort, in his name we will ensure that we flush out the air from the chambers of our city for those who are corrupt and involved in nefarious activities,” he said.

“While all possible leads must be assessed, investigated and tested, this must be done with due diligence and sensitivity to the family and colleagues of the deceased and to avoid placing the lives of others, the colleagues of Mr Sithole in particular, at risk.”

SowetanLIVE

