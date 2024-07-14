Morema testified under oath that he was employed as an educator at Ramasete High School in Ga-Sekororo. The school is regarded by the department as a rural school, as was the case for all the other applicants.
Limpopo education department ordered to compensate rural teachers
270 educators to each receive R65,000 payout for unfair labour practice
A group of 270 rural schoolteachers have won a R17.6m payout after having been subjected to unfair labour practice.
The Limpopo education department has until the end of the month to pay each of the teachers R65,342.20 compensation, according to a ruling by the Education Labour Relations Council, which heard the matter last month in Tzaneen.
The case was laid by Morema Justice and 269 other teachers against the provincial education department, which did not represent itself or defend the matter.
The applicants are all employed by the department as educators. They referred a dispute of unfair labour practice after the rural incentive benefit they were receiving was suddenly stopped. They took the matter to the council, arguing that this amounted to unfair labour practice and asked to be compensated.
“It is important to note that this matter has a long history of postponements which caused inordinate delay in its finalisation. This goes against the Labour Relations Act which espouses speedy resolution of labour disputes ... It is in the public interest that labour disputes be resolved speedily,” noted arbitrator Nicholas Matloga in his decision on Friday.
He found there was evidence that the department was notified about the matter and this was backed up by an email notice which it confirmed it had received. On the day of the hearing, efforts were made to reach its representative over three hours without success.
“I exercised my discretion and proceeded with the matter in the absence of the respondent after having satisfied myself that the respondent was afforded a fair opportunity to be heard but decided not to attend,” Matloga said.
Morema testified under oath that he was employed as an educator at Ramasete High School in Ga-Sekororo. The school is regarded by the department as a rural school, as was the case for all the other applicants.
The rural teachers all qualified for and were receiving the rural incentive benefit incentive which was withdrawn by the then-minister of basic education Angie Motshekga, effective from April 1 2022.
This happened despite the Personnel Administrative Measures (PAM), which form the terms and conditions of their employment, providing for the payment of the incentive. The last payment for R2,333.65 was received by the educators in March 2022.
The nonpayment of the benefit was said to have affected the teachers negatively in their duties and performance because the funds used to incentivise and assist them with basic amenities of their difficult daily lives in rural areas. The money also played a crucial role in assisting pupils with basic education needs.
Another teacher Dikeledi Godlive Matlou testified that as a teacher at Maganwana Primary School, she worked under difficult conditions that affected her health. The benefit used to assist her and the children she taught.
“In the matter before me, the employees led unchallenged evidence that they were subjected to unfair labour practice because the employer withdrew the rural incentive despite that PAM provided them with same. I have no reason not to believe the applicants in their claim,” said Matloga.
He found that the teachers were subjected to unfair labour practice and should be compensated for the harm they suffered.
Matloga ordered the department to pay the teachers a total combined amount of R17.6m, calculated as the 28 missed instalments of R2,333.65 from April 30 2022 to July 31 2024. This means a total payment of R65,342.20 to each teacher.
He said the payout amount should generate interest should it not be paid out by the end of this month.
