South Africa

Three Gauteng police officers arrested for robbery in Free State

14 July 2024 - 13:49 By TimesLIVE
One of the police officers arrested in Gauteng ion Saturday after a robbery in Welkom.
Image: SAPS

Three police officers were arrested in Gauteng on Saturday after a robbery at an Engen garage in Welkom in the Free State. 

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola welcomed the arrest of the three and said internal departmental disciplinary proceedings would be expedited.

In photos circulating on social media platforms, two men and a woman are seen wearing SAPS bullet proof vests, with the woman also wearing an SAPS mask.

“A white (VW) Polo sedan which was allegedly used by the members can also be seen with flashing blue lights,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said. 

The two constables and a sergeant pulled over a vehicle and ordered the driver to step out. The man refused and drove to the nearest filling station followed by the officers. 

“It was during that period when the police officers allegedly grabbed the victim’s cellphone and sped off.” 

Mathe said since details of the incident emerged on July 1, resources were mobilised and a dedicated team of detectives had been working on the case to trace the suspects. 

“The suspects were traced to Gauteng where they were arrested by the Welkom serious and violent crime unit and the Gauteng family violence, child protection and sexual investigations unit on Saturday.” 

While Masemola condemned the officers' behaviour and welcomed their arrests. 

“We condemn this behaviour and don’t condone acts of criminality and corruption within our ranks. We will continue to deal decisively with those who do not abide by the SAPS code of conduct without fear or favour,” Masemola said. 

TimesLIVE 

