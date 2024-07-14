South Africa

Six firefighters killed in runaway Midlands bush fire

Raging veld fires must be declared a disaster area, says KZN Cogta MEC

14 July 2024 - 17:57
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
An aeromedical chopper lands to rescue firefighters in critical condition at the scene of a raging bush fire in the Boston area outside Howick in the KZN Midlands.
Image: Midlands EMS

A raging veld fire in the Boston area just outside Howick in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands has left six firefighters dead. 

Just after 3pm on Sunday, uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas said three female firefighters had died, another five firefighters had been rushed to nearby hospitals. One of them was airlifted to hospital with severe burns. All five admitted fighters were in critical condition. 

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said three other firefighters died in hospital, bringing the death toll to six.

Robertson said crews were dispatched to the Boston Road area where paramedics found multiple victims still on fire and several deceased. 

He said the crews worked to stabilise several people on the scene while the veld fire continued to rage and firefighting aircraft attempted to douse the flames. 

A decision was made to call in additional backup, including an aeromedical helicopter from Netcare 911 with extra equipment, to assist on the scene. 

He said three firefighters were placed on ventilators on the scene, with one being airlifted to the hospital. Two other patients were also in critical condition, requiring urgent advanced life support treatment.

Pappas said it appeared to have been a runaway grass fire and that Sappi, Working on Fire, local land owners and uMgungundlovu Fire had also all responded.

Provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi said he was deeply saddened by the “tragic loss of three workers who were fighting a fire in a plantation near Mpophomeni, Boston, under the uMngeni local municipality”. 

“These brave individuals lost their lives while battling the blaze. We are heartbroken by the loss of these courageous workers who were fighting to protect others from harm. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this tragic event and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” Buthelezi said. 

The incident occurred in an area characterised by difficult terrain, complicating the efforts of the fire and emergency services that were deployed to the scene. This tragedy brings the total number of lives lost recently due to runaway fires in the province to 13. 

Buthelezi earlier on Sunday visited wildfire-damaged areas in the Zululand district, where he met farmers severely affected by the wildfires that have destroyed more than 13,000 hectares of grazing land. He handed over bales as relief for the affected farmers.

The provincial government is working round the clock to assist affected communities and mitigate the impact of these devastating fires. He called for the parts of the province affected by the fires to be declared disaster areas, emphasising the urgent need for additional support and resources to manage the crisis and aid recovery efforts. 

TimesLIVE

