South Africa

Massive Theewaterskloof dam now 97% full

Cape Town dam levels shoot up 20% in one week due to rainfall deluge

More rain still to come

15 July 2024 - 15:29 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Wemmershoek Dam (pictured here) is 93.4% full.
The Wemmershoek Dam (pictured here) is 93.4% full.
Image: City of Cape Town

Cape Town dam levels have shot up 20% to almost full capacity in just one week, according to water and sanitation figures released on Monday.

Total city storage across its six major dams now stands at 93.2%, up 19.% from 74.1% capacity a week ago.

And more water is on its way as another cold front heads towards the Cape, expected to make landfall overnight on Monday.

Three of the city’s major storage dams are already more than 100% full, with the emptiest being Voelvlei at 74.%. The largest dam, Theewaterskloof, is at 97% and will almost certainly reach 100% within the next few days.

Unusually heavy July rainfall continues to cause extensive flooding and infrastructure damage. A total 158,097 people were affected and more than 47,000 structures flooded or damaged during several days of extreme weather across the Western Cape, starting on Thursday last week, disaster management officials confirmed on Monday. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Citrusdal cut off, nearly 160,000 affected by floods in Cape Town

Disaster risk management officials said on Monday 158,097 people were affected and 47,663 structures flooded or damaged during several days of ...
News
7 hours ago

Severe weather a reminder to upscale climate change action, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the upcoming seminar on financing the country’s climate actions will ensure the economy is resilient in the face of ...
Politics
8 hours ago

Conserving nature helps protect us against extreme weather

The health risks of the planet heating up, and at a quicker rate in Africa, include the faster spread of viruses such as Mpox and malaria, heat ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

WATCH | Cape Town mayor wants 'illegal occupants causing flooding' removed

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis plans to start a legal process to have “illegal occupants” who have built homes on top of municipal infrastructure ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Drawing with candle smoke, teen Sphesihle Hlatswayo turns tissue paper into ... South Africa
  2. Here's what we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected Trump rally ... World
  3. Two Cape surf-skiers safe after dramatic four-hour sea rescue South Africa
  4. Limpopo education department ordered to compensate rural teachers South Africa
  5. ‘A R5m lump sum and then R1m paid monthly to EFF’: Jailed VBS boss Tshifhiwa ... South Africa

Latest Videos

The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji
African couture on the red carpet for the premiere of Queen Modjadji