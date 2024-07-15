South Africa

Citrusdal cut off, nearly 160,000 affected by floods in Cape Town

15 July 2024 - 10:42 By TIMESLIVE
All roads in and out of Citrusadal remain closed.
Image: Citrusdal municipality/Facebook

Disaster risk management officials said on Monday 158,097 people were affected and 47,663 structures flooded or damaged during several days of extreme weather in the Western Cape. 

“There has been a substantial increase in calls for assistance from backyard dwellers and assessments are being made in these areas,” said City of Cape Town disaster risk management centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell.  

“With rivers and other water bodies already at full capacity, catchment management officials are monitoring these waterways.

“Weather-related power outages are affecting 24 areas in the city and officials are working nonstop to restore power.

“At least 18 huge trees were uprooted over the weekend in Bellville, Durbanville, Constantia, Tokai, Kuilsriver, Eersteriver, Noordhoek, Silvermine, Sun Valley, Lentegeur, Sunnydale, Parkwood and Redhill.

“Many roads have been affected by flooding or rockfalls and mudslides. Work is ongoing to address these,” added Powell.

The town of Citrusdal remains cut off after access roads were washed away.

“The Citrusdal road (R303) has been washed away and in Wupperthal many communities remain cut off. We’re in emergency mode — we’re in disaster mode — and the situation is changing all the time,” Cederberg mayor Ruben Richards told residents on Sunday.

“My condolences to the family in Elandskloof who lost a loved one overnight. My deepest condolences to the family and also to the families of the three people who lost their lives in Clanwilliam due to the icy temperatures.”

Humanitarian relief is being provided by the city's NGO partners: Al Imdaad, Islamic Relief, Gift of the Givers, Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels, Mustadafin Foundation, Ashraful and Sassa have assisted affected residents with humanitarian relief.

A collapse at Southfield Canal in Plumstead has affected two property walls, prompting the placement of sandbags and ongoing cleaning of the canal.

