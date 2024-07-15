South Africa

Four Limpopo children die in home fire

15 July 2024 - 08:37
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A mother who tried to save her children from the fire was admitted to hospital after she sustained burn wounds.
A mother who tried to save her children from the fire was admitted to hospital after she sustained burn wounds.
Image: supplied

Four children lost their lives when a fire gutted their one-room home in Calais in Limpopo on Friday evening. 

Limpopo community safety spokesperson Vongani Chauke said their mother had left them to make preparations for her eldest son, who was to graduate from an initiation school over the weekend. 

"Neighbours were alerted about the inferno when they saw smoke coming from the house. On arrival they found all the children dead," he said. 

On Sunday community safety MEC Violet Mathye visited the family with officials from the local municipality and the ward councillor to share their condolences. 

She also went to the Sekororo hospital, where the mother of the deceased children was admitted.

Chauke said: "She sustained facial burns when she tried to save the children from the fire.

"Government will dispatch a team of social workers to provide psycho-social services to the affected family."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Six firefighters killed in runaway Midlands bush fire

A raging veld fire in the Boston area just outside Howick in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands has left six firefighters dead.
News
1 day ago

Pregnant woman dies, 300 left homeless after Durban settlement fire

A pregnant woman has died and 300 people have been left homeless after a fire ripped through the Kenville informal settlement outside Durban in the ...
News
1 day ago

Five critically injured as vehicle ploughs into electricity box in Durban

Five people were critically injured when a vehicle ploughed into an electricity box in Main Road in Malvern, Durban, just before midnight on Friday.
News
2 days ago

‘Mama, mama, the children!’: Tears in the Cape of Storms

Penelope Mthiyane feared the worst as her daughter screamed: “Mama, mama, the children!”
News
1 day ago

Family loses four children as 12 people die in scholar transport accident

A family lost four children who were among 11 who died when their scholar transport caught fire in Carletonville on Wednesday morning. The driver ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Drawing with candle smoke, teen Sphesihle Hlatswayo turns tissue paper into ... South Africa
  2. Here's what we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected Trump rally ... World
  3. Two Cape surf-skiers safe after dramatic four-hour sea rescue South Africa
  4. Limpopo education department ordered to compensate rural teachers South Africa
  5. ‘A R5m lump sum and then R1m paid monthly to EFF’: Jailed VBS boss Tshifhiwa ... South Africa

Latest Videos

The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji
African couture on the red carpet for the premiere of Queen Modjadji