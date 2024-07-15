South Africa

SAHRC mourns death of its former deputy chair Dr Zonke Majodina

15 July 2024
Dr Zonke Majodina was also a member of many professional associations, both national and international, mainly related to human rights, refugees, applied psychology, and public sector management.
Image: X/CoRMSA

The South African Human Rights Commission has expressed condolences to the family of its former deputy chairperson Dr Zonke Majodina, who died on July 10. She was 79.

During her time at the commission, Majodina expanded the scope of human rights protection in South Africa by focusing on refugees, asylum seekers and other migrants,

“Dr Majodina’s remarkable career, spanning nearly four decades, leaves a lasting legacy. Her dedication to academic, clinical, research, and human rights work in South Africa and abroad has left an indelible mark,” the commission said in a statement on Monday.

After a brief tenure at the Public Services Commission, Majodina was invited to develop a master’s level programme in forced migration studies at the University of the Witwatersrand in 1998.

SAHRC investigates after deaf students allege abuse at Pretoria college

The college denies the allegations
News
1 week ago

“This programme has since become one of the best of its kind in Africa,” the commission said.

Majodina joined the commission in 1999 where she served as a commissioner and deputy chairperson. She spent eight years as a member of the UN Human Rights Committee, during which she served as chairperson for two years.

She was also a member of many professional associations, both nationally and internationally, mainly related to human rights, refugees, applied psychology, and public sector management.

“Dr Zonke Majodina's extensive publications and presentations covering a wide range of important subjects demonstrate the depth of her expertise and her passion for making a difference. Her memory will continue to inspire us all.”

TimesLIVE

