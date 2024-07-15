South Africa

WATCH | Joshlin Smith accused in Vredenburg magistrate's court

15 July 2024 - 09:46 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Joshlin Smith went missing after being left in the care of her mother’s boyfriend at their home in Middelpos informal settlement.

Four suspects, including Joshlin’s mother Kelly, have since been arrested and appeared in the Vredenburg magistrate’s court. The accused are returning to court on Monday.

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

Helen Zille blasts Gayton McKenzie’s 'interference' in Joshlin Smith case

DA federal chair Helen Zille believes Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie’s involvement in the case of missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith from ...
Politics
2 months ago

Joshlin tragedy underlines our failings on children’s rights

South Africans need to use human rights month to renew their efforts to ensure children can grow up in safe, protected environments, writes Linda ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

LISTEN | Joshlin Smith case: Woman walks free after charges against her dropped

One of four accused in the case of missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith was released from custody on Wednesday after the state dropped charges against ...
News
4 months ago

LISTEN | Joshlin Smith: mother, three others face charge of human trafficking

The mother of missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith is among four people who appeared in the Vredenburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.
News
4 months ago

Cops question two women and two men over missing Joshlin Smith

Four individuals have been taken in by police for questioning as part of an extensive investigation into the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin ...
News
4 months ago

Reinforcements join search for Joshlin Smith, 6, missing in Saldanha Bay

Investigators, search and rescue volunteers using drones and K9 unit dogs from Cape Town on Thursday joined the search for six-year-old, Joshlin ...
News
4 months ago

‘When is Joshlin coming back?’: missing Saldanha girl’s classmates await her return

Teacher lights candle every morning in prayer for safe return
News
4 months ago
