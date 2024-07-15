Courtesy of SABC
Police minister Senzo Mchunu is on Monday briefing media on the department's safety and security priorities.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Police minister Senzo Mchunu briefs media on safety and security priorities
Courtesy of SABC
Police minister Senzo Mchunu is on Monday briefing media on the department's safety and security priorities.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'We have a big task,' police minister Mchunu tells Ian Cameron as he takes on parliament chair role
New police minister must focus urgently on gun crimes: ISS
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos