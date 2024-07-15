South Africa

YearBeyond programme gives youth employment opportunities, confidence

15 July 2024 - 18:48 By Claire Keeton
A national service and development programme for young adults prepares them for work, studies and success
Image: YearBeyond

More than 1,000 young adults raised the roof at the country’s biggest youth conference on the weekend at the University of the Western Cape, organised by YearBeyond. This is a service and development programme for unemployed youth across South Africa aged 18 to 25 years — about 70% of whom go on to become economically active or study further or both.

Ronique Wilson is one of the YeBoneers, who joined world-famous dancer Musa Motha, Chaeli Mycroft, the first female quadriplegic to summit Mount Kilimanjaro, TED Talk motivational speaker Thabani Mtsi and fellow YeBoneer Nelson Bila on the stage at the opening ceremony.

Now a qualified counsellor who supports other learners, she said: “I remember going back the second time (after my application was rejected) and the third time when I refused to leave the YearBeyond office.”

Ronique Wilson is working as a counsellor after the YearBeyond programme transformed her life
Image: YearBeyond

Wilson grew up without parents in Manenberg, on the Cape Flats, and she said that YearBeyond gave her the opportunity to help other people, develop emotional awareness and make connections.

“I remember going to the camp and asking to borrow a blanket,” said Wilson, talking about requesting help as a form of resilience. She subsequently won a bursary to study psychology at the Cornerstone Institute in Salt River.

“I went to university with a bottle of water and a sweet every single day. For the first six months, I walked home from Salt River (about 14km) every single day. I didn’t have a laptop and I did my assignment on my phone,” said Wilson, describing how she overcame obstacles. “I used to be a stutterer,” she said, addressing the packed hall confidently.

Motha, a dancer who got the Golden Buzzer in Britain’s Got Talent, is a soccer player who would not let his leg amputation from cancer at 11 years of age stop him from playing or performing. The audience was riveted by his dancing and his story.

Dancer and actor Musa Motha inspired young adults this weekend at a youth conference.
Image: Supplied

Shape your future’ was the theme of the GoBeyond conference this year, hosted by the Western Cape department of cultural affairs and sport.

The department, National Youth Development Agency, NGOs and donors launched the programme in the province, which now has a national footprint.

TimesLIVE

