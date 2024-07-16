A businessman who was kidnapped on Sunday has been rescued in Diepkloof, Soweto.
Within a day of the abduction, police arrested 14 suspects after raiding premises in Greenstone Park and Sandton.
Speed point machines and a large sum of cash withdrawn from the victim’s bank account were seized during Monday afternoon's operation, said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
Two firearms, including one stolen during a house robbery in Linden last year, were also recovered.
Police have in recent weeks intercepted kidnappers linked to syndicates who kidnap businessmen and demand large ransoms.
Mathe said: "Communities are urged to continue to report suspicious activities in and around their neighbourhoods to ensure together we deal decisively with these criminals."
14 kidnap suspects arrested, card machines seized
Image: Athlenda Mathe
