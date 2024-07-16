Anguish and wailing heard at the memorial of 11 children killed in school transport crash

Sharp, anguished cries broke out at Grace Bible Church's Carletonville branch as mourners gathered to remember the 11 children who died in a horrific accident nearly a week ago.
Junior Mankofu, 13, Katlego Morebudi, 12, Tshiamo Makinta, 9, Thandeka Mtyibe, 9, Lethabo Sesing, 9, Reabetswe Rabodiba, 7, Olesego Khesa, 12, and Reneilwe, 7, Sihle, 12, Hlompho, 10, and Thato Hlalele, 8, all died after a minibus taxi transporting children to Rockland Primary School and Laerskool Blyvooruitsig was allegedly rear-ended by a Ford Ranger, causing the taxi to roll and catch fire.
Their driver also died in the blaze while the driver of the bakkie sustained injuries.
On Tuesday, the heartbroken families of the children were joined by Merafong residents and officials from the municipality and Gauteng department of education at a memorial service held for the children.
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo
Schoolbus death toll revised to 12, DNA tests to be done to verify identities
While tears flowed freely as speaker after speaker fondly spoke of the children, those closest to them broke out in anguished cries during the service.
Emergency service personnel were seen rushing to their side to calm them down, even assisting one person overcome with grief out of the packed hall in a wheelchair.
Another had to be placed on a stretcher.
Missing among them were the parents of Rabodiba, the lone Laerskool Blyvooruitsig Grade 1 pupil, the youngest among the burnt victims.
A family representative explained that the trauma of her death had deeply affected them including the child's brother, who travelled with her to school and survived the accident.
“He's not OK. He's only 12 years old, this trauma will remain with him forever and with his parents, who couldn't come because of the pain.”
12 pupils, driver die on West Rand as minibus bursts into flames after crash
Meanwhile, other relatives tried to keep their composure as they expressed their gratitude for all the support they had received.
Among them was Aviva Manqe, whose family lost four children in the accident.
Addressing mourners, Manqe said: “It's not easy, it's very painful [for the family], but let's keep praying because only God knows why this happened.”
Manqe said the family took comfort in knowing they weren't alone in their grief and said while they were pained by the delay in the investigation, it needed to be thorough.
Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane is expected to give a keynote speech while speakers from each school will also address mourners.
