Healthcare collaboration brings breast milk bank to babies in need at state facility

An on-site milk bank has opened at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg as part of an initiative to ensure public sector neonatal intensive care units (NICU) benefit from donated breast milk for newborns.
The facility will be administered by the Netcare Ncelisa programme, which has five national milk banks and many collection points at hospitals that have so far ensured more than 4,000 babies are fed since its establishment in 2017.
“Breast milk is crucial for giving compromised newborns the healthiest possible start in life and is urgently needed in public sector neonatal intensive care units. Mothers often live far away and for different reasons may be unable to provide their babies with breast milk,” said Verena Bolton, a neonatal nurse and national coordinator of Netcare Ncelisa human milk banks.
The Rahima Moosa hospital NICU has been assisted with donated breast milk since 2019, but the opening of an on-site milk bank in collaboration with Netcare is a first in the state sector.
“This will enable management of the full process on site, from donor recruitment and testing to breast milk collection, processing, pasteurising and storage, significantly enhancing the efficiencies of the project and its impact,” Bolton said.
Qudsiyah Kassim, a dietician who manages newborn nutrition in the hospital’s NICU, said premature and low birth weight babies have unique dietary needs due to their immature digestive systems, which affects their ability to digest anything other than breast milk.
“Babies in our NICU whose digestive systems may not be fully developed and who have complications are at risk for additional health challenges if they are fed with formula at this stage, further compromising them. Breast milk helps to prevent infections and other complications while giving them the nutrients they need.
“A significant difference can be noted between the health of compromised babies who receive breast milk and those who don’t. We are, however, faced with the reality that many of our mothers have logistical and financial challenges preventing them from coming in and feeding their babies when it is required. That is where safe donated breast milk makes all the difference. It is a lifesaver.”
Kassim invited women wishing to donate breast milk directly to Rahima Moosa hospital to contact the dietician department on 011 470 9245 for more information about the application and testing process, which is in place to ensure the safety of donated breast milk.
Healthcare collaboration brings breast milk bank to babies in need at state facility
